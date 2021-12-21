Probation for man who punched state trooper, tried to take his gun

A Zimmerman man who admitted to punching a state trooper and trying to their service weapon was sentenced to three years' probation, with a yearlong jail sentence stayed.

Matthew Cleve, 39, pleaded guilty on Nov. 1 to fourth-degree aggravated assault of a peace officer, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said. Cleve was sentenced Tuesday — he'll be on probation for three years in connection with the Jan. 3, 2021 incident on Highway 52 in Brooklyn Center. A jail sentence of 366 days was stayed.

As part of his probation, Cleve is barred from using drugs or alcohol, he must submit to random drug testing, and he has to take part in a DWI victim impact panel. His license had been suspended at the time of the crash and assault, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

Viral video of the incident shows a man repeatedly punching a state trooper then pinning him to the ground. A good Samaritan who saw it unfolding then ran over and helped subdue the attacker.

According to authorities, the state trooper responded to the scene, on Highway 252 by 70th Street in Brooklyn Center, following a report of a crash, with Cleve under the influence when he hit a retaining wall, the attorney's office said. Cleve then began walking away from the crashed car, the trooper told him to stop.

Cleve responded by punching the state trooper in the face, pulling him to the ground, then trying to take his gun, according to the charges. A witness then ran over to assist.

"Eventually, Cleve was restrained and handcuffed," the Hennepin County Atorney's Office said. "The State Trooper sustained several cuts and scrapes to his face and leg."