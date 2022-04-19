Man who slashed woman during meth-fueled standoff gets 23 months

A man who prompted an hourslong standoff when he sent his ex-wife photos of a bloodied woman has been sentenced to almost two years in prison.

Christopher Shepersky, 36, of Deer Creek, was sentenced earlier this month after agreeing a plea deal that saw him plead guilty to a charge of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, in exchange for a separate charge of false imprisonment being dropped.

He was sentenced to serve 23 months in MCF-St. Cloud, with credit given for 159 days of time served.

It followed an incident on Nov. 1 in Belgrade, Minnesota, that sparked a massive law enforcement response, with SWAT teams and negotiators swarming the scene on the 100 block of Washburn Avenue.

It was there that Shepersky held a woman in her home against her will, with Shepersky causing her a serious hand injury that required surgery, as well as bruising and lacerations.

Negotiators convinced Shepersky to free her a couple of hours into the standoff, which began shortly after 10 a.m., with the victim taken to a hospital with non-life threatening stab wounds. The incident ended about eight hours later, with Shepersky coming outside and being taken into custody.

At this hospital, the woman told authorities Shepersky is the boyfriend of her friend. The woman said she and Shepersky had been using meth, but around 3 or 4 a.m. he "became paranoid and delusional," believing she "turned him in" and that police were coming to get him.

Shepersky's former wife had called authorities, reporting either a possible assault or homicide. Shepersky, she said, claimed he had stabbed a woman, possibly fatally, and sent her multiple photos of the scene: A woman, blood on her face and eyes closed; a sledgehammer on the floor next to a pool of blood; and a pump-style BB gun near bloody streaks and footprint.

