December 3, 2021
Man who threatened suicide by cop detained, hospitalized

Officers responded to the incident at around 1:40 a.m. Friday.
A man in Brooklyn Park was detained and hospitalized after he threatened to kill himself while armed with a knife.

According to an alert from the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers responded to a report of a suicidal individual at the 6700 block of Oak Grove Parkway North at around 1:40 a.m. Friday.

Once at the scene, officers reportedly located the man’s acquaintance, who said he was armed with a knife and was threatening to kill himself. The acquaintance also stated the man specifically wanted the police to kill him.

Officers then set up in the hallway of the apartment and tried to negotiate with him over the phone.

The man then came into the hallway with a knife and began walking toward the officers. 

BPPD used “less lethal tactics” on the man before he went back into the apartment.

After resuming negotiations on the phone, the man came out of the apartment and was detained before being transported to the hospital via paramedics. 

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, there is help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 provides around-the-clock free and confidential support for people in distress.

