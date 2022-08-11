Skip to main content
Man who threw gun on WCCO roof charged with murder, manslaughter

The man originally lied and claimed someone else shot the victim.

A man has been charged with fatally shooting a downtown Minneapolis apartment resident and then throwing the alleged murder weapon on top of the WCCO-TV building.

Mohamed Zaher, 21, of Minneapolis, has been charged with second-degree murder without intent and first-degree manslaughter for the killing of 31-year-old Ahmed Elsaied, who died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. 

According to a criminal complaint, officers were called to the Artistry on 10th Apartments at 95 10th St. S. where witnesses informed them of a man who threw a gun from a 13th-story balcony onto the WCCO-TV building's rooftop at about 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7.

Police found Zaher "visibly upset" in the lobby of the building with blood spatter on his clothing and hands, claiming to officers that his friend had been shot by someone wearing a black mask. He told police he walked in and found Elsaied shot after the alleged masked man ran out of the apartment.

Officers found Elsaied unresponsive inside of the apartment with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead soon after.

Authorities spoke with a witness that lived next door, who said she heard a gunshot and screams. She said she went to her balcony, where she saw Zaher throw a gun on onto the roof of the building below.

Zaher later told officers he was friends with Elsaied and had been staying at the apartment for "several months." He originally told police he'd left the apartment for 15 minutes to visit and friend and returned to find the masked man running out of the apartment. He claimed that he "went crazy" once he found Elsaied, and didn't know why he threw the gun.

After police confronted him with the witness's account, he confessed that he and Elsaied were in the apartment while Zaher was handling the gun. According to the complaint, while trying to pull the slide back on the weapon, Zaher said the gun fired while his finger was on the trigger.

Zaher is currently in custody at the Hennepin County Jail. He will appear in court next on Thursday.

