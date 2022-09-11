Skip to main content
Man who was 1 of 4 shot outside Minneapolis bar dies from injuries

Man who was 1 of 4 shot outside Minneapolis bar dies from injuries

The 34-year-old victim has been identified.

Google Streetview

The 34-year-old victim has been identified.

A man who was one of four shot outside of a north Minneapolis bar Friday night has died from his injuries.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has confirmed that Jerry Calhoun, 34, died at North Memorial Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the torso early Saturday morning.

Calhoun was one of four people shot when gunfire erupted possibly from a vehicle near the 4th Street Saloon at 328 W. Broadway Ave. just before midnight.

Suffering life-threatening injuries was a 21-year-old pregnant woman, while a 17-year-old pregnant girl was also shot, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

A second man, aged in his 30s, suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Calhoun's death marks the 63rd from homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-09-11 at 6.36.48 PM
MN News

Man who was 1 of 4 shot outside Minneapolis bar dies from injuries

The 34-year-old victim has been identified.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man in custody after five-hour standoff with St. Paul police

During the standoff, the man threatened to set the house on fire.

Screen Shot 2022-09-11 at 1.41.48 PM
MN News

Twin Cities Target store closed Friday after employee's death

The store at Northtown closed after the worker suffered a medical emergency.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Teens flee after trying to carjack 70-year-old near I-94

The incident happened near West Broadway Avenue at I-94.

41911616902_b51cab74b9_k
MN News

Minneapolis man charged with using 3D printer to create machine guns

Aaron Malik Cato made his first appearance in U.S. District Court Wednesday.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Rochester: Deaths of Iowa couple in their 60s were result of murder-suicide

The couple was found dead in a Rochester home last week during a welfare check.

Screen Shot 2022-09-11 at 7.53.56 AM
MN News

Man shot in Twin Cities McDonald's parking lot

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in Brooklyn Park.

Bullwinkle's Saloon
MN News

Authorities ID victims in Bullwinkle's Saloon, north Minneapolis shootings

Three more people were injured in the shooting, one critically.

unsplash - water close-up
Minnesota Life

MN lake among 650 natural features renamed to remove derogatory term

The lake's new name is Manidoons Zaaga’igan Zhaawanor.

Screen Shot 2022-09-10 at 9.09.05 AM
MN News

Officials investigating after car found in Murray County lake

A fisherman first reported finding a car in Lake Sarah on Monday.

JAR red
MN News

New fungal disease threatening apple, juniper trees found in the Twin Cities

Japanese apple rust has not previously been found in Minnesota.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Four people – 2 of them pregnant – shot outside Minneapolis bar

It came just 24 hours one was killed and three injured in gunfire at Bullwinkle's Saloon.

Related

Flickr - HCMC Hennepin COunty Medical Center - Chad Davis
MN News

Woman shot near Nicollet Mall Target dies from injuries

The victim was shot on Aug. 10 by another woman, who has been arrested and charged.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Four people – 2 of them pregnant – shot outside Minneapolis bar

It came just 24 hours one was killed and three injured in gunfire at Bullwinkle's Saloon.

police lights
MN News

Mahnomen man dies 1 week after being shot in head in Minneapolis

No arrests have been made.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Man dies days after Minneapolis shooting

It's the 48th homicide in the city so far this year.

motorcycle
MN News

Minneapolis man dies from injuries days after motorcycle pileup

The 69-year-old died after four days at Regions Hospital.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man fatally shot in the arm in Minneapolis is identified

The victim has been identified as a 41-year-old Columbia Heights man.

Merwin Liquors
MN News

Quadruple shooting outside Minneapolis liquor store leaves 4 critical

Police say a fight inside the business spilled outside.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man dies after being found shot at Minneapolis' 38th and Chicago

Responders were called to the scene early Sunday morning.