Man who was 1 of 4 shot outside Minneapolis bar dies from injuries

A man who was one of four shot outside of a north Minneapolis bar Friday night has died from his injuries.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has confirmed that Jerry Calhoun, 34, died at North Memorial Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the torso early Saturday morning.

Calhoun was one of four people shot when gunfire erupted possibly from a vehicle near the 4th Street Saloon at 328 W. Broadway Ave. just before midnight.

Suffering life-threatening injuries was a 21-year-old pregnant woman, while a 17-year-old pregnant girl was also shot, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

A second man, aged in his 30s, suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Calhoun's death marks the 63rd from homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.