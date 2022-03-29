Man dies 3 weeks after being assaulted, robbed and left in hallway

A man found unconscious in the hallway of a Minneapolis apartment building earlier this month has died.

Police officers and EMS found the victim around 10 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, in a property on the 1300 block of Nicollet Avenue in the Loring Park neighborhood, the Minneapolis Police Department said Tuesday. He was not conscious, and emergency responders took him to the hospital.

Police determined he'd been physically assaulted and robbed.

The victim's condition worsened and on Tuesday, more than three weeks after the attack, he died at the hospital, MPD said. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release his identity and cause of death.

The Minneapolis Police Department said a 19-year-old male is in custody, though has not yet been charged in connection with this incident. Hennepin County Jail records show the suspect is also facing a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge in connection with a separate incident — a fight in downtown Minneapolis on March 21, 2022.

The victim's death marks the 16th homicide of the year in Minneapolis, police said.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.