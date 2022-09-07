Man who went missing at Minnesota State Fair is found safe

A man who went missing at the Minnesota State Fair one week ago has been found safe.

The State Fair Police Department on Sept. 1 said Brian Nienstadt, 60, had become separated from his group on the state fairgrounds the day prior and not been seen since.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Wednesday the missing person alert for Nienstadt is now cancelled.

"He has been found safe," the BCA stated. "Thank you to all who provided information to assist in locating him."

It's not been revealed where Nienstadt was found, nor where he has been for the past six days.

Bring Me The News has reached out for more information.