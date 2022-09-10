Skip to main content
Man wins $56M payout for burns sustained while working for Summit Brewing

The man suffered third-degree burns on over 40% of his body, according to the lawsuit.

A former employee St. Paul-based Summit Brewing Company has been awarded a $56 million payout after he sustained burns to more than 40% of his body from a power-washing hose. 

A Ramsey County jury issued its verdict Wednesday, awarding 33-year-old DeWarren Harris a sum comprising $35 million in damages and another $21 million in interest that has accumulated since the suit was filed in 2016.

Harris was injured when a power-washing hose accidentally released 180-degree water as he cleaned the warehouse floor of the brewery canning room in May 2014.

The lawsuit states the hose had a cam lock connector come partially loose, spraying the scalding hot water onto Harris's body. In addition, the hose caught on to Harris's belt, preventing Harris from moving the spray away from him. He suffered third-degree burns as a result. 

"The defective cam lock was unreasonably dangerous because the failure of such a device to safely connect hoses carrying high-pressure, scalding-hot water under normal use would expose every person around it to risk of severe injury," the lawsuit states.

Besides Summit Brewing, other defendants named in the lawsuit include Continental ContiTech North America and Campbell Fittings. The former is the maker of the hose while the latter is the company that produced the hose's connecting cam lock piece.

According to the lawsuit, 85% of the responsibility of the incident was assigned to Continental ContiTech and Campbell fittings, with Summit assuming the remaining 15%.

The payments are broken down into three categories:

  • $16 million for "past pain and suffering, mental anguish, general disability, embarrassment and disfigurement as a result of injuries."
  • $19 million for "future pain and suffering, mental anguish, general disability, embarrassment and disfigurement as a result of injuries."
  • $740,000 for "past medical expenses as a result of his injuries."

Bring Me The News reached out to the brewery, Continental ContiTech North America, and Harris's attorney for comment on Friday but have yet to hear back.

