Man with gunshot wound dies at hospital in St. Paul's 15th homicide this year

A man died at Regions Hospital in St. Paul after he suffered a gunshot wound in the Frogtown neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

St. Paul police say officers found the man at a home on the 700 block of Edmund Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. The man, noted to be in his 20s, was given aid until medics took him to Regions Hospital, where he died.

Authorities said multiple people were in the home when officers arrived. Interviews were being conducted throughout Wednesday morning to figure out what transpired. An autopsy will be conducted in the following days on the victim.

This is the 15th homicide of 2022 in the city. Police Sgt. Natalie Davis said this time last year, there were 12 homicides.

“We care deeply about what happens in this community and I can tell you our homicide investigators are gonna work around the clock to find the person or people responsible,” Davis said during a press conference Wednesday.

She went on to say the department needs the community's help in addressing the recent uptick in gun violence.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 651-266-5650. Davis advised that anyone can be anonymous when leaving a tip.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.