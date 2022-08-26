Man with 'long gun' arrested after armed robbery at MOA

A man reportedly wielding a "long gun" was arrested after an alleged armed robbery at a store inside the Mall of America Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the mall, the incident happened around noon at one of the mall's Lids stores.

The Bloomington Police Department said they were contacted by mall security stating that a man was walking inside the mall with a rifle. He was detained immediately after he exited the Lids store, located on the south east side on level three of the mall.

"Mall of America security immediately became aware of the situation, apprehended the suspect without incident and turned him over to the Bloomington Police Department," the spokesperson told Bring Me The News.

Due to the speed of the response, the suspect was taken into custody without a lockdown of the mall being ordered.

Police later learned that an armed robbery of Lids happened prior to the man's arrest. In addition, the 28-year-old suspect was also involved in a robbery at Twin City Pawn in Minneapolis earlier Friday.

A Star Tribune photographer captured the incident, showing police tackling the suspect, who was carrying the rifle at the time.

It comes just a few weeks after shots were fired at the mall, prompting it go into lockdown for multiple hours. The two people involved in the incident — Shamar Alon Lark and Rasad Jamal May — were arrested in Chicago and extradited to Minnesota to be charged.

This is a developing story.