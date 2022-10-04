Skip to main content
Man with sword, officers who shot him in North Branch identified

The 31-year-old was shot multiple times in the Friday incident.

Joe Nelson

The Minnesota BCA has identified the man who was allegedly armed with a sword when he was shot by police in North Branch on Friday, along with the three officers who shot him.

The BCA says Erik Hammer, 31, was suicidal and in possession of a sword when officers opened fire in the 6600 block of Oak Ridge Court.

Hammer is expected to recover after being treated for multiple gunshot wounds fired by North Branch police officers Tyler Lawson and Kyle Lund – who fired their patrol rifles – and Chisago County Sgt. James Mott, who fired less-than-lethal ammunition.

All three have been placed on standard paid leave while the incident is investigated.

According to the BCA, the responding officers arrived at the scene just before 10 p.m. and found Hammer "in the driveway ... armed with a sword."

The BCA says the officers stayed in the road and ordered him to drop the sword "several times," but he refused and "started walking down the driveway toward the officers with the sword in his hand."

"Sgt. Mott fired less-than-lethal rounds, striking Hammer. Officers Lawson and Lund fired their patrol rifles, also striking Hammer," the BCA says. Life-saving measures were then carried out and Hammer was taken to a hospital.

The BCA says it's reviewing bodycam footage to determine the point when each officer fired.

When the BCA investigation is complete, the Chisago County Attorney’s Office says it will refer the case to the Isanti County Attorney to determine if any charges are required, citing a conflict of interest.

