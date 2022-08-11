Man, woman arrested after shots fired from BMW at 3 motorcyclists

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection to an incident in which shots were fired at three motorcyclists in Anoka County Wednesday.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says at 1:47 p.m. deputies were called by motorcyclists who reported a driver of a BMW was shooting at them near Lexington Ave. NE and Constance Blvd NE in Ham Lake.

A preliminary investigation found that the BMW, driven by the man with the woman a passenger, was driving southbound when shots were fired from the car at the motorcyclists on Lexington Ave. NE. After the shots were fired, the BMW continued southbound "at a high rate of speed."

The motorcyclists were not injured in the incident.

A short time later, police from multiple agencies in the area found the BMW and attempted a traffic stop. The driver fled, driving the wrong way on both State Hwy. 65 and U.S. Hwy. 10.

The pursuit ended when the BMW struck a sheriff's office squad car and then crashed into a tree near Jefferson St. NE and 91st Ave. NE in Blaine. A deputy who was driving the vehicle hit was not injured in the crash.

The man and woman were arrested, with the woman taken to a local hospital to treat minor injuries.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear at this stage, with charges not yet filed against the pair as of Thursday morning.