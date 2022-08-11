Man, woman arrested after shots fired from BMW at 3 motorcyclists

Skip to main content
Police: Man, woman arrested after shots fired from BMW at three motorcyclists

Police: Man, woman arrested after shots fired from BMW at three motorcyclists

The driver of the BMW led police on a chase, driving the wrong way on state highways.

Pixabay

The driver of the BMW led police on a chase, driving the wrong way on state highways.

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection to an incident in which shots were fired at three motorcyclists in Anoka County Wednesday.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says at 1:47 p.m. deputies were called by motorcyclists who reported a driver of a BMW was shooting at them near Lexington Ave. NE and Constance Blvd NE in Ham Lake.

A preliminary investigation found that the BMW, driven by the man with the woman a passenger, was driving southbound when shots were fired from the car at the motorcyclists on Lexington Ave. NE. After the shots were fired, the BMW continued southbound "at a high rate of speed." 

The motorcyclists were not injured in the incident.

A short time later, police from multiple agencies in the area found the BMW and attempted a traffic stop. The driver fled, driving the wrong way on both State Hwy. 65 and U.S. Hwy. 10.

The pursuit ended when the BMW struck a sheriff's office squad car and then crashed into a tree near Jefferson St. NE and 91st Ave. NE in Blaine. A deputy who was driving the vehicle hit was not injured in the crash.

The man and woman were arrested, with the woman taken to a local hospital to treat minor injuries.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear at this stage, with charges not yet filed against the pair as of Thursday morning.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-08-11 at 2.49.44 PM
MN Health

Strike vote set for 15,000 Minnesota nurses

If the nurses walk off the job, Minnesota would be home to one of the largest nurses strikes in U.S. history.

DSC_8611
MN News

Iowa Gov. asks court to lift injunction on 'heartbeat' abortion ban

A court challenge seeks to revive Iowa's abortion ban.

zipper merge, construction
MN News

6 transportation projects in Minnesota get $100M federal funding

The projects extend to areas all across the state.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 9

The number of cases in the latest reporting period dropped compared to the previous week's update.

Superior port of entry and lighthouse
MN News

Five rescued as boat crashes into break wall at Superior port of entry

All five escaped serious injury.

Screen Shot 2022-08-11 at 11.27.17 AM
MN News

Takeaways from Minneapolis' new gun violence report

The rise in violent crime in Minneapolis is showing signs of plateauing.

Screen Shot 2022-08-11 at 10.05.06 AM
MN News

Woman seriously hurt in shooting outside downtown Minneapolis Target

The victim is in her 20s.

bmw-g1a1c50760_1280
MN News

Man, woman arrested after shots fired from BMW at 3 motorcyclists

The driver of the BMW led police on a chase, driving the wrong way on state highways.

Screen Shot 2022-08-10 at 2.02.48 PM
MN Lifestyle

Drive Shack Inc. announces upcoming 'Puttery' venue in Minneapolis

The growing business backed by Rory McIlroy is coming to the Twin Cities.

Screen Shot 2022-08-08 at 7.13.33 AM
MN News

BCA: Man was 'running towards' deputy with knife before fatal shooting

The Minnesota BCA has identified the four deputies who fired weapons.

Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.
MN News

MN Gun Owners Caucus won't endorse gubernatorial candidate in 2022

The organization endorsed Scott Jensen for Minnesota Senate in 2016.

WCCO building
MN News

Man who threw gun on WCCO roof charged with murder, manslaughter

The man originally lied and claimed someone else shot the victim.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Woman dies in head-on crash in Anoka County

The woman was traveling eastbound near Crosstown Boulevard Northeast and Bataan Street Northeast when her vehicle collided with a truck.

Willmar Police Department
MN News

Police: Suspect arrested in Willmar after firing gun at officer

The incident led to a manhunt that lasted into early Sunday morning.

Blaine police
MN News

Deputy shoots man after multiple shots fired during Blaine standoff

Police were dispatched to the neighborhood around 10:15 p.m. Monday.

CrashIntersectionCoonRapids
MN News

Driver dies from injuries in crash that also killed motorcyclist in Coon Rapids

Both were also identified on Thursday.

ambulance
MN News

One dead, one critical after head-on crash in Ham Lake

The crash occurred on Crosstown Boulevard near 173rd Avenue Northeast.

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist killed, driver critical in Coon Rapids crash

Another man was taken to a hospital in critical condition on Tuesday.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in Ham Lake after passing in the turn lane

The motorcyclist was hit by a car turning onto the road.

Minneapolis Fire Station
MN News

Man following woman arrested after ramming truck into fire station

The woman sought help from firefighters because the man wouldn't stop following her, police said.