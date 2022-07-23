Skip to main content
Man, woman, child killed at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

The suspected killer, Anthony O. Brown, is pictured.

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation

Three people were fatally shot in an apparent triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park in eastern Iowa on Friday, and the suspected killer was also found dead from what authorities believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

The victims – Tyler and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and 6-year-old Lula Schmidt, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa – were found dead in a tent at the state park campground just after 6:20 a.m. Friday, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. 

"Officers later found that a camper was unaccounted for," the department said, noting that it led to a search of the area that turned up the body of 23-year-old Anthony O. Brown, who was found west of the park. He died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

Investigators say Brown came from Nebraska, was known to be armed and did not appear to have any previous relationship with the Schmidts. 

Authorities say there is no danger to the public. 

A motive for the triple-homicide has not been announced as officials continue to investigate. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

