Man, woman found dead in St. Paul home after child calls 911

A man and a woman were found dead from gunshot wounds in a St. Paul home, with authorities alerted by a 911 call from a child.

Officers were called at 9:15 p.m. to a home in the 2000 block of California Avenue East, with the child reporting that the pair had been shot and killed inside the home.

The pair were pronounced dead from apparent gunshot wounds when St. Paul fire medics got to the scene.

Police have not released any details as to the relationship between the man and woman, but have said they are not looking for any suspects for what it describes as a "tragic incident."

More details is expected to be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in the coming days.