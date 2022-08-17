Skip to main content
Man, woman found dead in St. Paul home after child calls 911

Man, woman found dead in St. Paul home after child calls 911

Police say no suspects are being sought.

Credit: St. Paul PD

Police say no suspects are being sought.

A man and a woman were found dead from gunshot wounds in a St. Paul home, with authorities alerted by a 911 call from a child.

Officers were called at 9:15 p.m. to a home in the 2000 block of California Avenue East, with the child reporting that the pair had been shot and killed inside the home.

The pair were pronounced dead from apparent gunshot wounds when St. Paul fire medics got to the scene.

Police have not released any details as to the relationship between the man and woman, but have said they are not looking for any suspects for what it describes as a "tragic incident."

More details is expected to be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in the coming days.

Next Up

St. Paul police
MN News

Man, woman found dead in St. Paul home after child calls 911

Police say no suspects are being sought.

police lights
MN News

Las Vegas man identified as victim killed near 38th and Chicago

The 25-year-old died at the scene Sunday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2022-08-16 at 5.07.28 PM
MN News

Man indicted for armed robberies of 3 St. Paul grocery stores

The 38-year-old is facing federal charges.

unnamed-5
MN Food & Drink

Beloved Eagan Dairy Queen says goodbye

A summer staple has shuttered in Eagan.

Screen Shot 2022-08-16 at 3.44.22 PM (2)
MN News

Bridge damage closes westbound Hwy. 62 between Richfield, Edina

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said bridge maintenance work is in progress.

Michael Miller
MN News

Charges: Drunk driver killed former chair of Hibbing Chamber of Commerce

Michael Miller's blood-alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit at the time of the crash.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Stillwater estate turned into private oasis hits market for first time

The sprawling estate is minutes from downtown Stillwater.

PerisheaYoungMugHCJ
MN News

Woman charged with attempted murder in shooting outside Target

The victim is in critical condition.

Flickr - Welcome to Minnesota sign - Lorie Shaull
Minnesota Life

WalletHub's 'Best States to Live' ranking has Minnesota in top 10

Minnesota finished one place above Wisconsin.

Mystic Lake
MN News

Charges: Man attacked Mystic Lake security with 2x4

A chaotic scene unfolded after the man approached the bell stand late Friday.

Screen Shot 2022-08-16 at 12.12.11 PM
MN Music and Radio

British pop star Darius Danesh found dead in MN apartment

He was 41.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

St. Paul man dies in motorcycle crash on Hwy. 280

The crash happened in St. Paul.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-12-29 at 10.30.53 AM
MN News

'Chaotic scene' found by police after man fatally shot in St. Paul

Police say they arrived to a 'chaotic scene.'

Screen Shot 2022-06-05 at 9.14.06 AM
MN News

Woman arrested over man's killing in St. Paul

The 49-year-old was arrested in Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2022-04-26 at 4.41.13 AM
MN News

Shooting leaves man dead in Dayton's Bluff, St. Paul

A man in his 30s was found lying in a street.

Screen Shot 2022-07-15 at 6.36.05 AM
MN News

Man dies after being stabbed in St. Paul

No arrests have been made.

Screen Shot 2022-03-15 at 10.39.26 AM
MN News

Woman who died at St. Paul shipping facility was on fire, ex arrested

Police are at the scene near Snelling and Como avenues.

St. Paul police
MN News

Birthday party shooting in St. Paul: 'Astonishing more people weren't injured'

Police say a "hostile crowd" tried to stop officers from getting to the victim.

Screen Shot 2020-05-23 at 8.23.50 PM
MN News

Police investigating after man found dead inside St. Paul home

The body was found on Saturday morning.

St. Paul Police Department
MN News

Woman fatally shot in St. Paul's North End neighborhood

It's the fourth homicide so far this year in St. Paul.