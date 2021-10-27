Man, woman killed in crash with semitrailer truck in western MN

October 27, 2021
Publish date:

The head-on crash happened Tuesday evening.
Two people were killed in a crash involving a car and a semitrailer truck in Wadena County Tuesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened a short time before 5 p.m. on Hwy. 71, when the driver of a Cadillac STS heading northbound veered over the centerline.

The Cadillac collided head-on with a Peterbilt tractor that was heading south.

Killed in the crash were a 58-year-old woman from Anoka, who was driving, and a 57-year-old man from Park Rapids.

Their identities have not yet been released.

The driver of the Peterbilt, a 63-year-old man from Canton, Missouri, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Minnesota has already passed 400 road deaths in the year 2021, more than the total deaths in the whole of 2020. The Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety says the state is heading towards its deadliest year on the roads since 2007.

