Man, woman killed in motorcycle crash on exit ramp to I-494

The crash happened on the exit ramp to I-494 in Newport, Minnesota on Friday evening.

A man and woman from Inver Grove Heights were killed in a motorcycle crash just before 6:30 p.m. Friday. 

It happened on northbound Hwy. 61 on the exit ramp to Interstate 494 when the driver of the Harley-Davidson "veered off the roadway" and rolled, coming to a rest in the grass median. 

The man and woman on the motorcycle, both 41 years old, were pronounced dead at the scene. 

Their identities have not been released. No further information is available. 

