Man, woman, two dogs found dead at Becker County home

The bodies of a man, a woman, and two dogs were found at a property in Becker County on Tuesday morning.

The discovery was made just after 9 a.m. at a home in Lakeview Township, southwest of Detroit Lakes.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office says police received a call requiring assistance a the property, and entered to find a male, female, and the two dogs deceased.

It's not clear at this time what caused their deaths, but police say there is no threat to the wider public, describing it as an "isolated."

The identities of the deceased will be released at a later date by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.