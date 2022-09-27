Skip to main content
Man, woman, two dogs found dead at Becker County home

Man, woman, two dogs found dead at Becker County home

The incident is under investigation.

Credit: Erik McLean via Unsplash

The incident is under investigation.

The bodies of a man, a woman, and two dogs were found at a property in Becker County on Tuesday morning.

The discovery was made just after 9 a.m. at a home in Lakeview Township, southwest of Detroit Lakes.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office says police received a call requiring assistance a the property, and entered to find a male, female, and the two dogs deceased.

It's not clear at this time what caused their deaths, but police say there is no threat to the wider public, describing it as an "isolated."

The identities of the deceased will be released at a later date by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

Man, woman, two dogs found dead at Becker County home

The incident is under investigation.

University of minnesota sign
MN News

U of M gives some students 50% off meals for September after complaints

Students have complained about an array of issues surrounding dining halls.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Sprawling estate near Superior National Forest listed for $2.9M

The property has been in the same family for over 60 years.

Screen Shot 2022-09-27 at 2.51.49 PM
MN News

Surgery clinic proposed to replace 111-year-old farmhouse in Eagan

A developer is proposing to transform the remnant farm property.

Hurricane Ian
MN News

Why Hurricane Ian could be catastrophic in Florida

Hurricanes are the atmosphere’s biggest show of force and energy, and Hurricane Ian is no exception.

image
MN News

Suspect arrested after man and dog shot on St. Paul's East Side

The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

MissingBemidjiTeenBCA
MN News

Bemidji police appeal to find missing teenager

Tahlia Poitra was last seen Wednesday.

PacoAndLime
Bars and Restaurants

Crisp & Green owner launches new chain, with 12 MN locations planned

Steele Brands already owns and operates Crisp & Green and Stalk & Spade.

boat, boating, lake
MN News

Man rescued from Stearns County lake after waves capsize boat

The 66-year-old was uninjured.

first snow
MN Weather

Sign of the times: Snow fell in Minnesota Tuesday morning

"It's snowing. That is all," a witness said.

0
MN Food & Drink

New vendor to open at Rosedale Center food hall

POTLUCK Food Hall offers a rotating collection of local restaurants and food retailers.

MadelynHowardMugMonroeCo
MN News

Woman charged in drunk driving incident that killed Minnetonka HS alum

Nate Stratton, 20, died from his injuries on Sept. 18.

Related

ambulance
MN News

1 dead in weekend motorcycle crash in Becker County

The crash is under investigation.

detroit lakes fire department
MN News

Person found dead in rubble after house fire in Becker County

The fire caused the home to collapse before firefighters arrived.

Screen Shot 2019-10-28 at 8.09.57 AM
MN News

Woman found dead, man injured in Mendota Heights home

Police haven't said at this stage if it's a criminal investigation.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Two found dead after gunshot heard at Ham Lake home

Police are investigating the two deaths.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Man's body found after camper fire at Itasca County resort

The fire is under investigation.

MN News

3 found dead in Becker County identified as mother, children

An investigation is ongoing.

Screen Shot 2020-08-18 at 7.22.07 AM
MN News

Man and woman found dead following domestic incident at Blaine home

Two children were found and taken to safety.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man and woman, aged 55 and 62, found dead in their home

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is investigating.