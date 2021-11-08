Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Mankato man killed in motorcycle crash with pickup
The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday.
Authorities are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened over the weekend in Mankato. 

According to the State Patrol, a motorcyclist collided with a Chevy Silverado at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and the exit ramp of Highway 14 at around 4 p.m. Saturday. 

The motorcyclist has been identified as 70-year-old Mark Clarence Halverson, of Mankato. He was driving a 1982 BMW R65 motorcycle. 

The driver of the pickup truck, a 33-year-old Glencoe man, was uninjured. 

