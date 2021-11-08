Mankato man killed in motorcycle crash with pickup

Authorities are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened over the weekend in Mankato.

According to the State Patrol, a motorcyclist collided with a Chevy Silverado at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and the exit ramp of Highway 14 at around 4 p.m. Saturday.

The motorcyclist has been identified as 70-year-old Mark Clarence Halverson, of Mankato. He was driving a 1982 BMW R65 motorcycle.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 33-year-old Glencoe man, was uninjured.