Mankato police search for 'armed and dangerous man' following Friday alert

Bashir Mohamed, 30, was last seen on the 100 block of Echo St. Friday morning.

Police in Mankato are now searching for a suspect they believe was involved with a shooting that wounded someone Friday morning, prompting a shelter in place in the vicinity.

Bashir Mohamed, 30, of Mankato, was last seen on the 100 block of Echo St. and is considered to be "armed and dangerous," according to the Mankato Department of Public Safety.

The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. on the 100 block of Echo St. The victim involved in the incident was taken to the local hospital to be treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening. According to police, the victim and the suspect are known to each other.

Mohamed is described to be six-feet two-inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds.

Authorities are advising people in the area to not approach the man if he is spotted. Instead, call 911 or 507-387-8725 if you have any information on Mohamed's whereabouts.

UPDATE 1:15 P.M.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety said just after 1 p.m. that the scene has been cleared. More information will be provided at a later time.

Original story

A shelter in place has been issued for a part of Mankato following a report of someone with a gunshot wound Friday morning.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety said the incident happened in the Echo St. area where police activity is ongoing.

The department confirmed a gunshot wound was reported.

The Mayo Clinic Health System said its Mankato location was on lockdown due to an isolated shooting at the Echo River Apartments on Echo St. 

"We are collaborating with Mankato Public Safety. While there is no immediate danger to patients, staff or visitors, we will remain in lockdown until further notice out of an abundance of caution per Public Safety’s guidance," Mayo Clinic said in a social media post.

The clinic said in an update at 12:45 p.m. they have since lifted the lockdown. Normal operations have resumed.

Scanner account MN Crime reports there is SWAT team at the scene. This has not been officially confirmed, however.

This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.

MN News

Former Forest Lake teacher sentenced for sexual assaulting 2 students

An attorney in the case is calling out the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis to "act."

wastewater
MN Coronavirus

After return of school, COVID-19 levels rising in Twin Cities wastewater

It follows months of declines in viral loads.

Screen Shot 2022-09-14 at 7.34.05 PM
WI News

Body found believed to be missing Polk County man

An appeal to find the man was issued earlier this week.

TiwanPullerHCJMugshot
MN News

Charges: Driver killed woman while speeding away from I-94 crash

The man faces up to 10 years in prison if he's convicted.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Brooklyn Center PD responds to 'spin outs', chaotic scene as suspects flee

The fleeing suspects crashed and fled on foot.

U of M police
MN News

Alert after suspect takes picture of victim using toilet on U of M campus

A description of the suspect was provided by the campus police.

307019535_449493240548771_8093490519976242302_n
MN News

clean energy solar panels
MN News

Path cleared for Xcel Energy to build state's largest solar plant in Becker

The solar plant will replace the electricity generated at the retiring Sherco coal plant.

NDFootballPlayer49YO
MN Sports

Wahpeton student, 49, makes national headlines as football defensive lineman

Ray Ruschel is a business management student at the North Dakota State Colleges of Science.

Screen Shot 2022-06-25 at 11.01.17 AM
MN News

2 Brooklyn Park schools went on lockdown Thursday due to nearby shooting

A shooting just before 12:20 p.m. caused Park Center High School and Brooklyn Middle School to go on lockdown.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Rare 'hobbit home' for sale in River Falls, Wisconsin

There's a new opportunity for eco-buyers in Wisconsin.

bicycle-557046_1280
MN News

Bicyclist, 40, killed in collision with car driver in Winona

The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street.

