Mankato police search for 'armed and dangerous man' following Friday alert

Police in Mankato are now searching for a suspect they believe was involved with a shooting that wounded someone Friday morning, prompting a shelter in place in the vicinity.

Bashir Mohamed, 30, of Mankato, was last seen on the 100 block of Echo St. and is considered to be "armed and dangerous," according to the Mankato Department of Public Safety.

The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. on the 100 block of Echo St. The victim involved in the incident was taken to the local hospital to be treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening. According to police, the victim and the suspect are known to each other.

Mohamed is described to be six-feet two-inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds.

Authorities are advising people in the area to not approach the man if he is spotted. Instead, call 911 or 507-387-8725 if you have any information on Mohamed's whereabouts.

UPDATE 1:15 P.M.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety said just after 1 p.m. that the scene has been cleared. More information will be provided at a later time.

Original story

A shelter in place has been issued for a part of Mankato following a report of someone with a gunshot wound Friday morning.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety said the incident happened in the Echo St. area where police activity is ongoing.

The department confirmed a gunshot wound was reported.

The Mayo Clinic Health System said its Mankato location was on lockdown due to an isolated shooting at the Echo River Apartments on Echo St.

"We are collaborating with Mankato Public Safety. While there is no immediate danger to patients, staff or visitors, we will remain in lockdown until further notice out of an abundance of caution per Public Safety’s guidance," Mayo Clinic said in a social media post.

The clinic said in an update at 12:45 p.m. they have since lifted the lockdown. Normal operations have resumed.

Scanner account MN Crime reports there is SWAT team at the scene. This has not been officially confirmed, however.

This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.