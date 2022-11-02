Skip to main content
Mankato sculpture thief turns himself in, artwork recovered

The man could face felony charges for the incident.

Police say the man responsible for stealing and damaging a sculpture in downtown Mankato has turned himself in.

The sculpture, "Endeavor," has also been recovered, according to the Mankato Public Safety Department. Pending criminal charges, the man has not been identified. 

By removing all but the foot portion of the sculpture, the man allegedly caused about $15,000 worth of damage after it was taken from its place on Hickory Street this past weekend.

Surveillance footage captured images of the suspect and authorities put out an appeal Monday morning.

According to the city, the sculpture is a part of the CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour. It was created by Nigerian artist Osamede Obazee.

Police previously said damage to the sculpture could result in felony charges.

Bring Me The News reached out to the department to check on the status of charges Wednesday morning.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

