Wanted fugitive killed in Mpls. was a child sex-trafficking victim

The victim of a homicide in south Minneapolis has been identified as 41-year-old Mankato resident Tamara Ann Vandermoon, who was featured in a 2012 CNN story about child sex-trafficking.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says Vandermoon died of a gunshot wound to the back suffered on Dec. 20.

According to a press release from the Minneapolis Police Department, the 3rd Precinct was notified of the shooting at 6:58 a.m. that day, with officers and medics responding to the 2700 block of Longfellow Avenue where they located a woman who was in "medical distress" and suffering from "apparent gunshot wounds."

Police have said there is limited information beyond that, noting no arrests have been made. Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip online via CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Vandermoon, who was 31 at the time CNN interviewed her in 2012, said she was a child sex-trafficking victim after running away from home at the age of 12. She said she was being prostituted up to 50 times a night by an abusive pimp.

"I was just a baby. I was 12 and they preyed on me. What would a grown man want with a 12-year-old child?!" Vandermoon said in the CNN feature.

Vandermoon admitted in the feature that she turned to narcotics to mask the pain in her life. In May 2019 she was sentenced to 39 months in prison after being convicted of felony narcotics sales.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections listed her as a wanted fugitive on Oct. 29 of this year.