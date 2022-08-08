Skip to main content
Man's body found near empty fishing boat on St. Croix River

The boat, and an unoccupied truck found on the shore, belong to a 43-year-old White Bear Lake man.

A body was found in the St. Croix River within the Stillwater Township on Monday.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said they found an unoccupied fishing boat along the shoreline near the St. Croix boom site just after 9 a.m.

Deputies went to the area and determined that the abandoned boat belonged to a 43-year-old man from White Bear Lake. A truck belonging to the same person was found in the parking lot nearby.

After authorities contacted the owner's family, they confirmed that the man fishes in the area "usually alone and during the late evening hours." They told deputies that he left to go fishing Sunday night and did not come home. 

At about 1 p.m., a body matching the description of the man was found about one mile south where the boat was found earlier in the morning.

Authorities say the man was not wearing a life jacket when found and there were no obvious signs of damage on the boat. 

The man will be officially identified when the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office conducts a full autopsy to determine the man's cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

