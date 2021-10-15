October 16, 2021
Maple Grove-based businessman convicted of fatally shooting wife

Wiseman owns properties in both Minnesota, Nevada and China.
Maple Grove Police Department

A Minnesota man with international business ties has been found guilty of his wife's 2020 murder.

John Wiseman, a 55-year-old Maple Grove resident, was convicted of intentional second-degree murder after two days of jury deliberations, the Hennepin County attorney announced Friday. 

His wife, 40-year-old Yang Liu, died of multiple gunshot wounds in their home on March 10 of last year. According to a news release, the couple's son — who Wiseman had just picked up from school a short time before the shooting — entered the home  to find his mother dead.

It's for this latter detail that prosecutors are seeking an aggravated sentence, potentially adding to the more than 30 years he's already facing under Minnesota sentencing guidelines. 

On the day of the murder, Wiseman reported the shooting to police shortly before 4:00 p.m. Officers arrived to find Yang on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. They searched the home, which showed no signs of forced entry, and found $5,000 in cash as well as a passport hidden inside an old TV antenna box, according to a criminal complaint. 

Investigators subsequently determined that a rag found in Wiseman's car, "along with his shirt sleeves," had gunshot residue on them, the complaint says. 

Witnesses told investigators that Wiseman and his wife had a "volatile relationship" due to "arguments regarding finances and infidelity." The release notes that the couple owned business in China, while Wiseman has "considerable wealth," with properties in China, Nevada and Minnesota.

According to one witness, Wiseman said he wanted a divorce but didn't want to split his assets as he had “earned this.”

He's due to be sentenced on November 30 at 11:00 a.m. 

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.

