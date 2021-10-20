Maple Grove man ID'd as victim of fatal crash on I-94

The State Patrol has confirmed that one person was killed in the crash that temporarily shut down a stretch of Interstate 94 in St. Michael on Tuesday.

The victim, 62-year-old Dean Patrick Johnson, of Maple Grove, died at the scene. Johnson was driving a straight truck westbound on the freeway when he rear-ended a Chevy Traverse and struck a barrier, causing the truck to roll.

Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt, the State Patrol said.

The driver of the Traverse was not injured.

According to the state's office of traffic safety, preliminary data shows there have been 394 deaths on Minnesota roads this year, which equals the total number of traffic-related deaths in all of 2020.

Original story

At least one person is dead following a "serious crash" on I-94 in the northwest Twin Cities Tuesday afternoon.

The Rogers Police Department said the wreck happened on westbound I-94 in St. Michael, at about 2:40 p.m.

MnDOT's 511 map said that side of I-94 was closed, and likely would be for up to three hours. As of about 7 p.m. Tuesday, the freeway had reopened. But not before drivers were rerouted to northbound trunk highway 101. As of 5 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol initially described it as an "injury crash." But at about 4 p.m., State Patrol PIO Lt. Gordon Shank said it is a fatal crash, meaning at least one person died.

The number of people and vehicles involved and the extent of additional injuries isn't yet known.

