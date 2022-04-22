Skip to main content
Maple Grove road rage killing: Suspect released from jail

Police say the man remains a suspect in the case.

A suspect in a Maple Grove homicide case is out of jail without charges while authorities investigate further, police told Bring Me The News. 

The 30-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after police say he turned himself in in connection with a Sunday, April 17 altercation on the road that led to one dead from gunfire. 

William F. Haire, 61, of Buffalo, died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen. 

"The 30-year-old man was released Thursday pending further investigation, according to Maple Grove Police Commander Jon Wetternach. 

"He is still considered a suspect," Wetternach wrote in an email to Bring Me The News. 

What we know about the case

Officers were called to County Road 30 and Garland Lane around 3 p.m. on Sunday after a 911 caller reported "an altercation between two motorists." 

According to police, the incident began near St. Cloud and "went on for over 40 miles." 

The responding officers located a vehicle off the road near Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway, and then found a man, since identified as Haire, suffering from a gunshot wound inside the vehicle. 

He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he was pronounced dead just before 5 p.m. Sunday. 

