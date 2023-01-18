Maple Lake man killed by driver after crashing in ditch is identified

A fundraiser has been launched to support the family of a Maple Lake man who died after he was struck by a motorist.

Scott Hollencamp, 36, was standing on the right shoulder on Hwy. 24 in Clearwater Township on the evening of Jan. 3., having got out of his car when it became stuck in a ditch due to snowy and icy road conditions.

He was struck by a passing Ford pickup truck, driven by a 34-year-old Kimball man, and died at the scene.

According to his obituary, Hollencamp was noted as a "kind soul" with a "contagious laugh."

A fundraiser started by his sister's boyfriend, Tim Rutledge, has raised over $1,800 of its $15,000 goal. The funds will go towards support to Hollencamp's family and funeral expenses.

"The Hollencamp family is full of the most hardworking and caring individuals I've had the pleasure to get to know," the post reads. "The loss of their oldest son this January has been very difficult on the entire family."

Per his obituary, Hollencamp was born in Duluth and grew up in Park City, Utah until he moved with his family to Maple Lake while he was an eighth-grader. He graduated from Maple Lake High School in 2004 and was recently running his own automotive parts business, HIDSRUS.

"He loved working on cars and had a few favorites; a silver Corrado and his maroon Nissan 300ZX," the obituary reads.

Hollencamp is survived by both of his parents, two brothers, his sister, niece, nephew, grandmother and also his pet African grey parrot named Speckie.

It remains unclear if the driver involved in the incident will face any criminal action.