Man leaves phone at strip club, employee finds pipe bomb pictures on it

A Maplewood man has pleaded guilty to processing pipe bombs after photos of the devices were found on his phone after he'd left it in a strip club.

Dylan Raymond Orr, 27, was investigated after an employee at Rick's Cabaret in Minneapolis found his phone and went through it to try and identify the owner.

While sifting through the phone, the worker found images of what appeared to be pipe bombs, which he reported to police.

Police obtained a search warrant for the phone, and found text messages showing blueprints and relating to the construction of pipe bombs. One of the pictures showed two pipe bombs next to a piece of mail that had Orr's address on it.

In a search of Orr's home in April, police found two six-inch pipes, including one with BBs attached. Four end caps and explosive powder – nitroglycerin and nitrate – were also found. All of these components could be easily converted into an explosive device, according to court documents.

Orr did not have the proper registration to possess these devices.

On Wednesday, Orr pleaded guilty to one count of possession of an unregistered destructive device in U.S. District Court, and will be sentenced at a later date.