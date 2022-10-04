Skip to main content
Marshall man killed in farm equipment accident

The incident remains under investigation.

Courtesy of the Lyon County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

Authorities in Lyon County said a Marshall man died Monday afternoon after an incident involving farm equipment. 

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office said the "farm implement accident" happened in the 2400 block of County Road 35 around 2:40 p.m. 

Edward G. Wyffels was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office stated, adding the "cause of the crash is under investigation". 

Sheriff Eric Wallen told the Marshall Independent people were working with fertilizer application equipment at the time of the accident.

