Marshall Police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued an appeal to find a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday.

The Marshall Police Department is attempting to find Angelica Martin, who was last seen getting into a compact vehicle. Martin told her family that she wanted to run away with her boyfriend, who is believed to be from Alabama.

Martin is described as a white female, 4'8", 108 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a long jean jacket.

Police didn't provide a photo of Martin, and the identity of Martin's boyfriend is unknown to police as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about Martin's whereabouts is asked to call 911.