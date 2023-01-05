Skip to main content
Marshall Police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

Marshall Police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

Authorities believe she ran away with her unknown boyfriend.

Authorities believe she ran away with her unknown boyfriend.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued an appeal to find a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday.

The Marshall Police Department is attempting to find Angelica Martin, who was last seen getting into a compact vehicle. Martin told her family that she wanted to run away with her boyfriend, who is believed to be from Alabama.

Martin is described as a white female, 4'8", 108 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a long jean jacket.

Police didn't provide a photo of Martin, and the identity of Martin's boyfriend is unknown to police as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about Martin's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

