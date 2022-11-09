Skip to main content
Mary Moriarty elected Hennepin County Attorney

Hennepin County's races are among the first to be decided in Minnesota's midterm election.

Mary Moriarty. Courtesy of maryforhennepin.com.

Hennepin County's former chief public defender Mary Moriarty defeated retired judge and prosecutor Martha Holton Dimick on Tuesday in the race to become the county's next top prosecutor. 

With over 96% of precincts reporting around 9:30 p.m., preliminary midterm election results from the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office showed Moriarty ahead with a 16-point lead over Holton Dimick. 

Holton Dimick has conceded the race, KARE 11 reported, at around 9:30 p.m. 

"We built our coalition, and our coalition showed up," Moriarty wrote on Twitter around 9:45 p.m. "I am honored to serve as the next Hennepin County Attorney." 

Preliminary election results around the same time showed Dawanna Witt poised to become the next Hennepin County Sheriff, leading with 64% of the vote over Joseph Banks. 

