Skip to main content
Massive Burnsville landfill expansion nears final approvals

Massive Burnsville landfill expansion nears final approvals

The City of Burnsville and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency are accepting public feedback on the proposal.

The Minneapolis skyline is shown beyond the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill in the Rose Bluff neighborhood in Savage, Minn. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.  Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

The City of Burnsville and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency are accepting public feedback on the proposal.

A yearslong effort by Waste Management and Burnsville city officials to drastically increase the capacity and height of the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill is coming down the final stretch towards approval.

The proposed expansion, which received a draft permit from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency last month, would increase the landfill’s peak elevation by 262 feet and see new trash dumped on top of old, unlined portions of the landfill that predate modern-day regulations.

Bloomington city officials vehemently oppose the 23.6 million-cubic-yard expansion, which, along the Minnesota River, would tower higher than the Hyland Hills Ski Area and Buck Hill.

A graphic by the City of Bloomington illustrated the proposed Burnsville Sanitary Landfill peak compared to the Statue of Liberty (though in reality it's 305 feet) and the Pyramid of Giza. 

A graphic by the City of Bloomington illustrated the proposed Burnsville Sanitary Landfill peak compared to the Statue of Liberty (though in reality it's 305 feet) and the Pyramid of Giza. 

Opponents of the project cite both visual and environmental concerns, noting how the expansion threatens to close the door on cleaning-up the unlined waste that’ll sit underneath the permitted expansion if approved.

However, local support for the project has largely hinged on a different claim — that the expansion promises to help solve, rather than worsen, the city’s problems with environmentally-precarious landfilling practices of the past by creating a path for cleaning-up a nearby Superfund site

The Freeway Landfill

The Burnsville Sanitary Landfill and the Freeway Landfill and Dump both began operations in the 1960s, before modern-day regulations required synthetic liners and leachate collection systems to prevent contaminants from percolating into the groundwater.

The landfills, both along the Minnesota River, sit just a few miles apart.

Courtesy of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. 

Courtesy of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. 

The Freeway Landfill closed in 1990, but Burnsville Sanitary Landfill stayed open by keeping pace with new regulations — however, unlined portions of the landfill from earlier years remained. 

For years, state environmental officials have studied how to clean-up the roughly 6 million cubic yards of unlined waste at the Freeway Landfill and Dump, which the MPCA says poses a future threat to the drinking water.

However, state environmental officials say the threat is being held-off today by geological impacts of a local limestone quarry.

The Kraemer Quarry

Kraemer Mining and Materials, which pumps out millions of gallons of groundwater each day in order to access the limestone, sits between the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill and the Freeway Landfill.

In addition to supplying drinking water to Burnsville and Savage, the pumping operation artificially suppresses the area’s water table, effectively buying time to clean-up the Freeway Landfill. 

If the pumps were turned off and the natural conditions restored, the MPCA predicts the groundwater would rise and saturate the unlined Freeway waste, contaminating the water.

To clean-up the waste, the costly “dig-and-haul” method would completely remove the trash and carry it off to be landfilled somewhere else.

Under the “dig-and-line” scenario, the waste would be dug out, the landfill would be lined, and the waste would be dumped back in and sealed off.

While there’s two potential methods being explored to clean-up the Freeway Landfill, there’s currently no sign of any official talks to clean-up the unlined waste at the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill — rather, the focus there, remains solely on expansion.

And while Burnsville officials have voiced support for Burnsville Sanitary Landfill’s expansion, the same officials are fiercely advocating for the complete removal of the Freeway Landfill. 

Local officials have often linked their support for the expansion with their desire to "dig-and-haul" the Freeway Landfill for purposes of safeguarding the water supply and creating redevelopment opportunity around the river and future quarry lake. 

However, the proposed expansion at the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill is nearly four times greater than the capacity needed to hold the Freeway waste. 

And the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill expansion does not guarantee the Minnesota Legislature will ultimately choose the dig-and-haul concept for the Freeway Landfill clean-up, although the two issues are often spoken about interconnectedly. 

The Burnsville Sanitary Landfill rises in the skyline beyond the Rose Bluff neighborhood in Savage, Minn. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

The Burnsville Sanitary Landfill rises in the skyline beyond the Rose Bluff neighborhood in Savage, Minn. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

Public hearings 

The Burnsville Planning Commission began their review of the expansion project during a public hearing on July 25. 

The hearing was extended and will resume on Monday, Aug. 8.

At the first hearing, Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse urged Burnsville officials to require that unlined portions of the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill be lined before an expansion could take place on top — but even that step wouldn't alleviate all the concerns voiced by opponents of the expansion. 

“If approved, this landfill will be here until the next glacial age — yet, the liners and other landfill technologies proposed to protect the public all have temporary lifespans," Busse said. "It's a ticking time bomb. Eventually, those liners will fail." 

Speaking at the hearing, Michael Miller, with Waste Management, said the unlined portion of the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill spans roughly 88 acres, but much of the area is already buried underneath liners and fill. 

“It essentially has a liner overtop of it, it just doesn’t have a liner on the underneath side," Miller said, adding a plan will be required by the MPCA to outline steps the landfill operators would take if any unexpected contamination event occurred. 

The MPCA's environmental review of the proposed expansion found no impacts to the groundwater, but the review also acknowledged how the expansion "may impede any future corrective action" on unlined portions of the site

The public comment period for the MPCA's draft expansion permit is ongoing

The agency will host an in-person public information meeting regarding the plans on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at Burnsville City Hall. 

Next Up

9Rhiw3Tw
MN News

Massive Burnsville landfill expansion nears final approvals

The City of Burnsville and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency are accepting public feedback on the proposal.

Screen Shot 2022-08-05 at 2.35.39 PM
MN News

Kyle Rittenhouse attorney to defend accused Apple River killer Nicolae Miu

The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse be acquitted of all charges is defending the alleged Apple River mass stabber.

Screen Shot 2022-08-05 at 7.55.41 AM
MN News

Minneapolis police trying to ID pair in connection to fatal shooting

Police say the two people pictured are connected to the fatal shooting of Ivan Redday last month.

ambulance
MN News

17-year-old girl killed in southern Minnesota crash

The crash happened early Thursday morning near Lake Crystal.

Tim Gannon
MN News

Ex-Brooklyn Center police chief sues city over resignation

Tim Gannon alleges he was forced to resign following the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright.

boat, boating, lake
MN News

Men injured after boat crash sends propeller spinning onto craft

The motor reportedly flew out of the water and severely injured two men on the boat.

tunnel-g713f450fe_1280
WI News

Officials investigating possible spill near Enbridge pipeline in Wisconsin

It comes as another water spill is being reported at Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline in Minnesota.

grand marais
Places to Go

List of 'hidden vacation spots' includes Minnesota's North Shore

It's not exactly a secret to Minnesotans.

weather
WI News

Lightning strike outside White House kills Wisconsin couple

The bolt of lightning was captured on video by a local TV camera.

USATSI_18324496_168397563_lowres
MN News

NASCAR star Kyle Busch flees Mall of America after shooting

Busch was at the megamall with his wife and son when a gunman opened fire Thursday.

ambulance
MN News

Triple-fatal crash involving car full of Missourians in Minnesota

Four people from Missouri were in a vehicle that collided with a semi.

Screen Shot 2022-08-03 at 7.58.19 AM
MN News

Teen charged with murder of 15-year-old at light rail station

The victim died from a gunshot wound to the chest following the shooting Tuesday.

Related

image
MN Shopping

Asian supermarket, food hall planned for Burnsville Center

The Asian shopping and dining hub could open as soon as Lunar New Year.

Screen Shot 2019-03-05 at 12.46.05 PM
MN News

Burnsville approves plan to let landfill trash pile get taller than Buck Hill

It's was discussed by the city council Tuesday night.

Screen Shot 2022-07-01 at 11.01.32 AM
Minnesota Life

Bird Rides' suburban expansion continues in Minnesota

Its scooter season in Minnesota. The latest on where you can find Bird e-scooters:

Metcalf Middle School
MN News

Tentative agreement reached to sell off Eagan school for $12.3M

The school was built in 1966.

10974344_886755688011981_7448860726679919201_o
MN Food & Drink

Canton Restaurant closes after nearly 40 years in Burnsville

It's the end of an era in the Twin Cities restaurant world.

3M Maplewood
MN News

3M fined $2.8M for hazardous waste violations in Cottage Grove

The company's violations spanned more than two decades.

Flickr - Savage landfill garbage dump
MN News

Twin Cities trash is piling up so quickly, 4 landfills need to expand

Waste generation in the metro area was up 30% in the past year.

Lake Superior.
MN News

A few days left to comment on MN climate action plan: Here's what's in it

Framework details how Minnesota will prepare for climate change.