Skip to main content
Massive fire destroys school buses, garage in Isanti County

Massive fire destroys school buses, garage in Isanti County

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Branson Police Department/Facebook

No injuries were reported in the fire.

A fire engulfed an Isanti County school bus garage and destroyed three buses Tuesday morning.

The Braham Bus Company building, located on the 400 block of Broadway Avenue S. in Braham, is considered a complete loss following the fire. 

No one was inside the garage at the time and no injuries were reported in the incident. However, one firefighter was treated at the scene for possible "exhaustion-related issues."

The Braham Area School District said no disruption of service is expected, although there may be slight modifications with the types of vehicles picking up and dropping off students. The bus company is contracted with the school district for transportation services.

The Braham Police Department said they were made aware of the fire just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The Cambridge and Mora fire departments assisted with containing and putting the fire out.

According to police, "several explosions" were heard while attempting to put the flames out.

It's unclear how many buses the company owns. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

IsantiSchoolBusFireBPD
MN News

Massive fire destroys school buses, garage in Isanti County

No injuries were reported in the fire.

image
MN News

Suspected gunman in Mall of America killing arrested in Georgia

New arrests were announced Tuesday.

Snow covering cars in Twin Cities
MN Weather

Winter storm watch now includes south metro; latest Twin Cities snow projections

The Twin Cities can expect 4-5 inches of snow in the Wednesday-Thursday storm.

Screen Shot 2023-01-17 at 5.35.20 PM
MN News

Gov. Tim Walz proposes child tax credit, historic education investments

Minnesota school districts would see a major funding boost under the proposed plan.

Plymouth suspects
MN News

Plymouth Police arrest 3rd suspect in fatal shooting of teenager

The 19-year-old suspect turned himself in Monday evening.

Screen Shot 2023-01-17 at 3.01.35 PM
MN News

Watch: Mini-pileup in Maplewood during slick morning conditions

Traffic cameras captured the chain-reaction crash.

unnamed
MN Food & Drink

Mill City Tavern, Sebastian Joe's now open at MSP Airport

There's new local flavor in Terminal 1.

image
MN Food & Drink

A new dining district is on the horizon for downtown Minneapolis

An entire city block is set for big changes.

Screen Shot 2023-01-17 at 12.41.14 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

New reporters join KSTP, FOX 9 teams

You may see some new faces reporting on happenings in the Twin Cities.

Stephanie Denham
MN News

Appeal to find 'vulnerable' high schooler missing in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police say Stephanie Denham was last seen at 4 a.m. on New Year's Day.

lee-and-penny-anderson-arena-basketball-1024x576
MN Sports

University of St. Thomas reveals plan to build new hockey, basketball arena in St. Paul

The donation is considered the single-largest donation in Minnesota college history.

rain
MN Weather

Winter rain in Minnesota: These aren't your grandma's Januarys

The number of January rain events in Minnesota have increased significantly.

Related

fire
MN News

Fire destroys lumberyard building in Watertown

No injuries were reported.

Screen Shot 2021-12-09 at 9.57.39 AM
MN News

Minnesota school district loses 9 school buses in fire

The district is confident services won't be compromised.

MN News

Fire destroys mechanic's life's work, passion in Isanti County

The blaze burned down the building and everything inside.

fire truck
MN News

1 dead after house fire in Douglas County

Local fire departments were dispatched to reports of a structure fire Sunday morning.

Screen Shot 2019-02-22 at 7.43.14 AM
MN News

Fire destroys sushi and steak restaurant in Albertville

The fire was reported around 11 p.m. Thursday.

MN News

Shed destroyed by massive fire at MN dairy farm

Screen Shot 2020-02-25 at 11.50.54 AM
MN News

Multiple businesses destroyed by fire in downtown Alexandria

The fire forced crews to shutdown a highway that runs through downtown.

image
MN News

Car hits deer, bursts into flames on highway in Isanti County

Witnesses helped the driver at the scene.