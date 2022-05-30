Massive fire in Wadena, city-wide shelter-in-place issued

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for the entire city of Wadena due to a massive fire, which is causing hazardous materials to burn.

The fire has been burning at Minnesota Valley Irrigation since around 3 p.m., with Wadena Fire Department telling all city residents to stay home.

Anyone who needs somewhere to shelter has been advised to go the Wadena-Deer Creek High School, where there is a safe room.

In a statement, Wadena police claims the smoke cloud "is not dangerous to breathe in."

It added: "We recommend that you close your windows and shut off your air conditioning. We ask everybody to avoid the area as it is causing congestion with emergency equipment."

Video footage shared on Facebook by Beau and Maelvy Hanson shows a massive plume of smoke coming from a building, with several fire sites in the building.