Skip to main content
Massive fire in Wadena, city-wide shelter-in-place issued

Massive fire in Wadena, city-wide shelter-in-place issued

There's a fire at Minnesota Valley Irrigation.

Jonell Asfeld

There's a fire at Minnesota Valley Irrigation.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for the entire city of Wadena due to a massive fire, which is causing hazardous materials to burn.

The fire has been burning at Minnesota Valley Irrigation since around 3 p.m., with Wadena Fire Department telling all city residents to stay home.

Anyone who needs somewhere to shelter has been advised to go the Wadena-Deer Creek High School, where there is a safe room.

283478645_1181459366018525_4103840707021698400_n
281748289_692688315134632_2470245714026526358_n
281358539_820894549284654_6645144422102226583_n
5
Gallery
5 Images

In a statement, Wadena police claims the smoke cloud "is not dangerous to breathe in."

It added: "We recommend that you close your windows and shut off your air conditioning. We ask everybody to avoid the area as it is causing congestion with emergency equipment."

Video footage shared on Facebook by Beau and Maelvy Hanson shows a massive plume of smoke coming from a building, with several fire sites in the building.

Next Up

Wadena fire
MN News

Massive fire in Wadena, city-wide shelter-in-place issued

There's a fire at Minnesota Valley Irrigation.

tornado
MN Weather

'Particularly Dangerous Situation' tornado watch for Minnesota

A very dangerous Memorial Day afternoon and evening in Minnesota.

tornado, severe weather
MN Weather

First tornado watch of the day issued in southwest Minnesota

Storms are expected to blast into Minnesota, posing a threat for violent tornadoes.

Screen Shot 2022-05-30 at 9.26.00 AM
MN Travel

Watch: First cruise ship in 10 years arrives in foggy Duluth

The Viking Octantis arrived to moody weather Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-05-30 at 8.49.48 AM
MN News

Woman missing after leaving friend's Minneota home during storm

She was last seen on West 3rd Street.

tornado
MN Weather

Severe weather outbreak: Tornadoes, intense winds, large hail in MN

Damaging winds and large to very large hail will also be possible.

Franklin Avenue Bridge over the Mississippi
MN News

Man critical after jump into Mississippi River from Franklin Ave. bridge

He was rescued by a bystander who saw him struggling and yelling for help.

ambulance
MN News

Cambridge driver killed in broadside crash near Isanti

Police say he was crossing Hwy. 65 when his vehicle was struck.

Chandler-Lake Wilson tornado 1992
MN Weather

Memorial Day tornado outbreak possible in Minnesota

The National Weather Service is warning of "potentially destructive and long track tornadoes."

ambulance
MN News

Man dies after being struck by driver near St. Paul bridge

The crash occurred at the Lake Street-Marshall Avenue Bridge early Saturday morning.

Imani 2021
Minnesota Life

A young shorebird's journey inspires hope for endangered Great Lakes species

Why a Great Lakes Piping Plover spotted in Duluth made big waves in Chicago.

tornado
MN Weather

Severe threat ramps up Sunday; outbreak possible Monday in MN

Long-lived, intense tornadoes may be possible Monday.

Related

Tim Walz
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota family doctors urge Gov. Walz to issue 'shelter in place' order

The Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians made the plea in a letter to the governor Monday.

St. Louis Park High School
MN News

Student arrested for fight at St. Louis Park High School, which sparked 'shelter in place'

The fight happened outside the main entrance.

coronavirus, covid-19, shelter-in-place, Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis
MN Coronavirus

Reports: Walz set to issue 'shelter-in-place' order for Minnesota

Walz is set to address the state at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Screen Shot 2020-12-01 at 8.14.16 PM
MN News

Crews battle massive fire at business in Maple Grove

The fire broke out Tuesday evening.

Edina Police
MN News

Incident 'resolved' after Edina police ask residents to shelter in place

This is a developing story.

MN News

Massive fire destroys trucking facility in Newport

More than 50 firefighters fought the blaze.

Screen Shot 2021-08-23 at 3.39.02 PM
MN News

Investigators believe massive St. Paul fire was started deliberately

An industrial complex went up in flames.

fire, firefighter
MN News

2 dead in Wadena County house fire, boy survives

The fire was reported around 3:50 a.m. Sunday.