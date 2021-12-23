'Massive' pileup shuts down I-94 near Eau Claire

Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
'Massive' pileup involving dozens of vehicles shuts down I-94 near Eau Claire
Roads in the area were icy after a freezing rain.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office

A series of crashes, run-offs and jack-knifed semi-trucks amounted to a "massive" pileup crash that shut down I-94 near Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Thursday morning.

Those are the words of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, which said the series of collisions began at around 5:45 a.m. on I-94 near Osseo, just southeast of Eau Claire. The entire stretch of highway from Menomonie to Black River Falls was covered in ice due to freezing rain early in the morning, the sheriff's office said. 

The wrecks initially shut down I-94 in both directions: Eastbound from US 10 at Osseo to WIS 95 in Hixton; and westbound from County HH at Foster to US 12/WIS 27 at Black River Falls. I-94 eastbound at WIS 93 in Eau Claire is also closed due to a crash.

The sheriff's office said that upon arrival, there was a semi-truck on fire in the median, with two passenger vehicles underneath it. Surrounding that incident were numerous other spin-outs, jack-knives and additional crashes. 

Reports estimate more than 100 vehicles were involved in the pileup.

Photos and video show some the scale of the wrecks:

And here's some viewer submitted video posted by WQOW.

Miraculously, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said there do not appear to have been any fatalities or serious injuries. Passengers who were involved are being bused to a safe location away from the scene.

