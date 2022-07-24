Skip to main content
May death of 2-year-old in Minneapolis ruled a homicide

May death of 2-year-old in Minneapolis ruled a homicide

The child's mother, pictured, was previously charged for malicious punishment of her other child, a 4-month-old baby.

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

The child's mother, pictured, was previously charged for malicious punishment of her other child, a 4-month-old baby.

More than two months after a 2-year-old boy died in Minneapolis, his death has been ruled a homicide. 

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced Sunday that 2-year-old Ona'Je Prince Sincere Jackson-Jones has been ruled a homicide, with his cause of death from complications of multiple blunt force injuries. 

The child's mother, 25-year-old Navonna L. West was previously charged just days after the death with two counts of malicious punishment of her other child, a 4-month-old baby. 

Warning: Details in this story are upsetting.

According to charges, West was found attempting to perform CPR on her 2-year-old boy, who was not breathing when police arrived to an apartment on the 2400 block of Oakland Avenue on May 4.

According to the criminal complaint, responding officers observed "numerous injuries" to the boy's body, "including bruising and scratches." The medial examiner who conducted an autopsy reported blunt force injuries that were in various stages of healing, noting that the boy's death could have been caused by "inflicted trauma," but pending toxicology results were required before ruling out any other cause of death.

The toddler's 4-month-old brother was also suffering from extreme injuries.

According to the charges, the baby boy was examined at a hospital and found to be suffering from bruising, scabbing, possible lesions, a large burn that may have been from chemicals, burn marks on his back, blood in his right eye, scarring on the bridge of his nose and loss of pigmentation on the side of his head.

The infant was treated by a pediatrician who specializes in child abuse. The pediatrician found that the baby was also suffering from multiple broken ribs and fluid in his abdomen, in addition to a test result showing he had been exposed to fentanyl.

West told investigators that no one else was ever alone with her children, though she is accused of attempting to "deny or minimize" the injuries to her children.

A witness told investigators of an alleged incident where West laughed while her 2-year-old boy was eating cigarette ashes.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-07-24 at 5.33.52 PM
MN News

May death of 2-year-old in Minneapolis ruled a homicide

The child's mother, pictured, was previously charged for malicious punishment of her other child, a 4-month-old baby.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash in west-central Minnesota

The crash happened on Highway 71 around 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

Screen Shot 2022-07-24 at 12.49.50 PM
MN News

Woman hit by train while crossing tracks in Delano

The woman suffered "severe" injuries and was hospitalized.

Screen Shot 2022-07-24 at 12.42.33 PM
MN News

Fans riot after Kid Rock show at ND State Fair is canceled

Videos posted to social media show people yelling and throwing drinks after severe weather canceled the show.

oa722-pge-pic-miami-peak
MN News

FOX 9 reporter Tom Lyden fleeing Oak Fire in California

"I’ve never seen a fire move so fast," Lyden said.

Screen Shot 2022-07-24 at 9.14.47 AM
MN News

Charges: Woman killed man with scissors, burned him in camper

The 42-year-old said she "may have" used meth before killing the man.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Missing 10-year-old girl from Minneapolis found safe

Majestii Newsom was last seen Thursday morning.

Minnesota Aurora
MN Sports

Despite championship loss, Aurora FC's inaugural season is a success

The pre-professional team developed a devoted following during their first season in the USL W League.

monkeypox
MN News

Monkeypox declared public health emergency: What does it mean for MN?

Most of the more than 2,800 cases in the U.S. are in three states, with just 19 cases confirmed in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-07-23 at 3.28.43 PM
MN News

Man sentenced for killing his grandma after she blew her nose

Timothy Steele, 42, was previously convicted of second-degree intentional murder.

Screen Shot 2022-07-23 at 9.07.53 AM
MN News

Man, woman, child killed at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

The suspected killer, Anthony O. Brown, is pictured.

FYWR25wUcAIVFtC
MN Weather

Severe t-storm watch in MN for 75 mph winds, large hail, tornadoes

Storms are expected to intensify Saturday morning.

Related

Minneapolis police
MN News

Death of man found inside Minneapolis apartment ruled homicide

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call 1-800-222-8477.

Minneapolis police
MN News

19-year-old gunned down marks 43rd homicide in Minneapolis this year

The victim's identity has not been released.

Minneapolis police
MN News

3 weekend homicide victims in Minneapolis are identified

Two men were killed in Uptown and another man was shot and killed near 41st and Portland in south Minneapolis.

DeShaun Hill
MN News

Arrest made in killing of 15-year-old Deshaun Hill

Hill, 15, was shot in north Minneapolis on Feb. 9. He died Feb. 10.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Minneapolis 2-year-old identified in suspicious death case

The cause of death has not yet been revealed due to an ongoing investigation.

Minneapolis police
MN News

27-year-old identified as south Minneapolis homicide victim

It was one of two homicides on the same block of Minneapolis in a matter of days.

minneapolis police
MN News

Whittier neighborhood shooting marks 44th homicide in Minneapolis

The shooting happened around 1:05 p.m. Monday.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Minneapolis homicide victim ID'd as 30-year-old from St. Cloud

She died of a gunshot wound to the chest.