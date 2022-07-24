May death of 2-year-old in Minneapolis ruled a homicide

More than two months after a 2-year-old boy died in Minneapolis, his death has been ruled a homicide.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced Sunday that 2-year-old Ona'Je Prince Sincere Jackson-Jones has been ruled a homicide, with his cause of death from complications of multiple blunt force injuries.

The child's mother, 25-year-old Navonna L. West was previously charged just days after the death with two counts of malicious punishment of her other child, a 4-month-old baby.

Warning: Details in this story are upsetting.

According to charges, West was found attempting to perform CPR on her 2-year-old boy, who was not breathing when police arrived to an apartment on the 2400 block of Oakland Avenue on May 4.

According to the criminal complaint, responding officers observed "numerous injuries" to the boy's body, "including bruising and scratches." The medial examiner who conducted an autopsy reported blunt force injuries that were in various stages of healing, noting that the boy's death could have been caused by "inflicted trauma," but pending toxicology results were required before ruling out any other cause of death.

The toddler's 4-month-old brother was also suffering from extreme injuries.

According to the charges, the baby boy was examined at a hospital and found to be suffering from bruising, scabbing, possible lesions, a large burn that may have been from chemicals, burn marks on his back, blood in his right eye, scarring on the bridge of his nose and loss of pigmentation on the side of his head.

The infant was treated by a pediatrician who specializes in child abuse. The pediatrician found that the baby was also suffering from multiple broken ribs and fluid in his abdomen, in addition to a test result showing he had been exposed to fentanyl.

West told investigators that no one else was ever alone with her children, though she is accused of attempting to "deny or minimize" the injuries to her children.

A witness told investigators of an alleged incident where West laughed while her 2-year-old boy was eating cigarette ashes.