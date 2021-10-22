Mayo Clinic pediatrician charged with child sex assault

A pediatrician with the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin, has been charged with child sexual abuse.

Dr. Joseph T. Poterucha, 40, a pediatrician and Intensive Care Unit doctor, was initially charged with child sexual abuse of a child under 13 on Oct. 15. Two more charges of child sexual abuse of a child under 13 were filed this week, court records show.

He posted $25,000 bail and is now living in Rochester, Minnesota, court records show. His next court appearance is on Nov. 3.

The Rochester Post Bulletin, citing the criminal complaint, reports an investigation into the first case of reported child sexual abuse led police to two other cases, including a girl who said he abused her multiple times and displayed lewd behavior in front of her.

In a statement last week the Mayo Clinic Health System said Poterucha was placed on administrative leave and it is doing its own investigation, according to media reports. He was also removed from the clinic's website.

None of the charges against Poterucha are related to him caring for his patients, the clinic said.

Poterucha's wife filed for divorce on Wednesday, court records show.

