Mayo Clinic unveils hospital expansion plans in MN, WI

The Mayo Clinic is planning significant building upgrades for some of its properties in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The health care system on Tuesday outlined its ambitious "enhancement projects" for three sites: Mankato, Minnesota; La Crosse, Wisconsin; and Jacksonville, Florida.

President and CEO Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., said in a news release that with these new structures, Mayo Clinic is "purposefully upgrading physical spaces and integrating technology in ways that better enable our staff to focus on what matters most."

In Mankato, Mayo is building up.

The health care system wants to add three new floors (with 121 new beds) on top of its existing emergency department, cancer center and specialty clinic foyer. The added floors will connect to the existing hospital. There will also be a new and expanded ICU and progressive care unit, a new medical-surgical unit, and a new Family Birth Center.

In La Crosse, Mayo has its sights set on a new six-story, 70-bed hospital, which will replace the current hospital building. Included in the new space:

A surgical and procedural floor (integrated with current operating rooms) with pre- and post-recovery rooms

Endoscopy suites

Cardiac catheterization labs and interventional radiology

Medical-surgical units

A flexible ICU and progressive care unit

New Family Birth Center

Plus unfinished "shell space" that can be used in the future

All of this will connect with the existing Cancer and Surgery Building.

Construction work in Mankato and La Crosse will start this spring and should wrap up before 2024, Mayo Clinic said. The combined cost of the projects is $353 million.

Once completed, the new spaces will "incorporate telehealth, digital health and artificial intelligence technologies, along with design elements and efficiencies to support innovative care models and enhance the patient and staff experience," Mayo said.

Work in Jacksonville will see five new floors added atop an existing hospital tower.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters