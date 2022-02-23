Mayo Clinic unveils hospital expansion plans in MN, WI

Skip to main content
Mayo Clinic unveils hospital expansion plans for Mankato, La Crosse

Mayo Clinic unveils hospital expansion plans for Mankato, La Crosse

Construction work at the two sites will start this spring, the clinic said.

Nephron, Wikimedia Commons

Construction work at the two sites will start this spring, the clinic said.

The Mayo Clinic is planning significant building upgrades for some of its properties in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The health care system on Tuesday outlined its ambitious "enhancement projects" for three sites: Mankato, Minnesota; La Crosse, Wisconsin; and Jacksonville, Florida.

President and CEO Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., said in a news release that with these new structures, Mayo Clinic is "purposefully upgrading physical spaces and integrating technology in ways that better enable our staff to focus on what matters most."

In Mankato, Mayo is building up.

The health care system wants to add three new floors (with 121 new beds) on top of its existing emergency department, cancer center and specialty clinic foyer. The added floors will connect to the existing hospital. There will also be a new and expanded ICU and progressive care unit, a new medical-surgical unit, and a new Family Birth Center.

In La Crosse, Mayo has its sights set on a new six-story, 70-bed hospital, which will replace the current hospital building. Included in the new space:

  • A surgical and procedural floor (integrated with current operating rooms) with pre- and post-recovery rooms
  • Endoscopy suites
  • Cardiac catheterization labs and interventional radiology
  • Medical-surgical units
  • A flexible ICU and progressive care unit
  • New Family Birth Center
  • Plus unfinished "shell space" that can be used in the future

All of this will connect with the existing Cancer and Surgery Building.

Construction work in Mankato and La Crosse will start this spring and should wrap up before 2024, Mayo Clinic said. The combined cost of the projects is $353 million.

Once completed, the new spaces will "incorporate telehealth, digital health and artificial intelligence technologies, along with design elements and efficiencies to support innovative care models and enhance the patient and staff experience," Mayo said.

Work in Jacksonville will see five new floors added atop an existing hospital tower. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

Mayo clinic
MN News

Mayo Clinic unveils hospital expansion plans in MN, WI

Construction work at the two sites will start this spring, the clinic said.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Everything we learned about Kirk Cousins from PFF's QB Annual

A deep dive into Pro Football Focus's yearly analytics breakdown of every NFL QB.

Screen Shot 2022-02-23 at 1.05.43 PM
MN Food & Drink

Donations pour in to save Uptown restaurant threatened by closure

The KinhDo restaurant has been plying its trade for more than 30 years, but saw its rent increased by a new building owner last year.

top ten liquors chanhassen gsv
MN Food & Drink

Top Ten Liquors eyes its first Minneapolis location

The Twin Cities liquor store chain has a dozen stores right now.

Iowa State arrests - ty jerman and Abdullateef Malallah
MN News

Iowa State students face terrorism charges over alleged social media threats

Police say the two students have "no known connection" and the posts were made separately.

Screen Shot 2022-02-23 at 12.17.12 PM
MN Food & Drink

4 MN chefs, 2 restaurants named as James Beard Awards semifinalists

Restaurateur Kim Bartmann is also among the nominees.

teri staloch district photo resize
MN News

Mayor reveals resignation of Prior Lake-Savage superintendent

Dr. Teri Staloch plans to bow out after the school year.

sivert klefsaas
Minnesota Life

MN mom goes viral for paying son $1,800 to stay off social media

"I'm new here, be nice to me," his new Instagram profile says.

US Navy Flickr - COVID hospital PPE nurse
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, February 23

Minnesota is under 100 COVID patients in intensive care for the first time since mid-August.

State Patrol
MN News

Charges: Driver had 10 drinks, told troopers 'sorry bro' after fatal wrong-way crash

The crash killed a 30-year-old Melrose man.

Target_Holiday-B-roll_2021_05
MN Shopping

Target adding Starbucks, return items to drive-up service in select cities

The new features include the ability to order from Starbucks.

Julia Li
MN News

Boy, 15, charged with random killing of St. Paul businesswoman

The teen shot her while she was going about her daily business, police said.

Related

the mayo clinic - edit
MN News

Group says Mayo should be 'severely punished' over research puppy's death

The puppy died two days after undergoing a procedure at a Mayo research facility.

tony webster flickr mayo clinic
MN News

About 1% of Mayo Clinic staff let go due to COVID vaxx requirements

Workers had until Jan. 3 to get at least one vaccine dose or obtain an exemption.

MN News

Mayo plans $72 million expansion, renovation at St. Marys Hospital

MN News

Mayo Clinic to begin $100 million expansion in Jacksonville

The project includes adding two stories to its Florida hospital and a separate primary clinic. Construction is set to begin next month and be complete in about two years.

Mayo clinic
MN Coronavirus

Mayo Clinic tightens mask guidelines, visitor restrictions

The clinic will ask visitors to wear medical or surgical masks.

the mayo clinic - edit
MN News

Mayo Clinic named No. 1 on 'Best Hospitals' list

It's the sixth year in a row the Rochester hospital has been named the best of the best.

MN News

Mayo planning new clinic in Rochester

MN News

Mayo Clinic unveils 'major sports medicine expansion' in Rochester