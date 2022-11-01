Mayor nominates Commander Axel Henry for St. Paul police chief

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter on Tuesday nominated St. Paul Police Department Commander Axel Henry to become the city's next police chief.

Henry, who joined SPPD in 1998, has command experience in every division of the department and has led the Narcotics, Financial Intelligence, and Human Trafficking Division since 2019.

"We are building in St. Paul the most coordinated, comprehensive and data-driven approach to public safety that our city has ever endeavored and our incoming Chief Henry will be the perfect person to lead us forward," Carter said during the announcement Tuesday.

Pending formal approval from the St. Paul City Council in coming weeks, Henry is set to replace Todd Axtell, who retired on June 1. Jeremy Ellison, the department's interim chief, did not seek the permanent position.

During his remarks Tuesday, Henry said St. Paul's public safety strategy can be a role model for the entire country.

"Each and every day we work together to support our neighborhood safety and co-produce a public safety platform with our community members that really serves our community," Henry said. "We remain unwavering in our attempts to make sure that we offer St. Paul what it is capable of and what is deserves for our future."

Henry also said the challenges of the past two years have created an opportunity to realize a new vision for public safety.

"We know how to do this and we do it together," he said. "So now is the time for us all to come together."

In Minneapolis, Brian O'Hara has been selected to serve as the city's next police chief.