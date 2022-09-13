Skip to main content
MDH backs new mental health hospital in St. Paul, but has concerns

MDH backs new mental health hospital in St. Paul, but has concerns

The facility would be located at the former Bethesda Hospital site, near the Minnesota Capitol building.

Google Streetview

The facility would be located at the former Bethesda Hospital site, near the Minnesota Capitol building.

The Minnesota Department of Health is backing the construction of a mental health hospital in St. Paul, but has also raised concerns about the project.

A partnership between Fairview Health Services and Acadia Healthcare will finance and operate a new facility licensed for 144 inpatient beds at the former Bethesda Hospital site in St. Paul, near the Capitol. According to the proposal, the new hospital would replace services that were formerly provided by Fairview Health Services at St. Joseph's Hospital.

The total cost for construction of the new facility is estimated around $62 million.

On Monday, MDH said that moving forward with establishing the hospital is "in the public interest" due to a lack of inpatient mental health beds during a wider "bed capacity crisis."

However, MDH said there remained some concerns to address. 

Chief among those is despite the claims by Fairview and Acadia that the new standalone hospital would replace the services offered at St. Joseph's – which Fairview closed in June, MDH said this isn't the case.

The department expects "significant" inpatient care gaps that other providers will have to fill. MDH says the clinic lacks an emergency department for receiving patients who are undergoing a mental health crisis. Due to the facility not offering a full medical care, it will only serve a subset of mental health patients.

Additionally, the facility is expected to operate with less staff from the standard set nationally and elsewhere in the state.

“The public review of this proposal shows how much need there is for additional mental health beds in Minnesota,” said Commissioner Jan Malcolm in a statement. “As we seek to address the acute shortage we are facing, we hope this review highlights the need for policy makers, health care organizations, mental health care providers, employers and insurers, and patients to work on solutions to fully meet the state’s mental health needs.”

MDH surveyed mental health care stakeholders and the general public through presentations, letters and a public meeting held this summer. Among the main concerns on the proposal are:

  • The hospital will serve only a subset of the patient population based on diagnosis and potentially lower care needs, and the staffing plan at the proposed hospital is much leaner than other inpatient mental health units in Minnesota
  • Most of the increased patient load from the closure of the emergency department and beds at St. Joseph's Hospital had already been absorbed by surrounding hospitals. It will place a strain on emergency rooms and inpatient mental health units.

The state currently has six Community Behavioral Health Hospitals that provide short-term inpatient psychiatric care, according to MDH. 

The Bethesda Hospital was shut down in October 2020 as part of a series of cuts, which followed a period in which it was temporarily used as a COVID-19 facility following the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

It came after Fairview announced losses of $163 million for the first six months of 2020.

Next Up

fishing
Outdoors

Booking site says Minnesota has one of best fall fishing spots

One would think the "Land of 10,000 Lakes" would be recognized.

Andre Broussard
MN News

Hopkins man gets life for selling fentanyl that caused 11 fatal ODs

At least four others suffered serious bodily injuries as well.

Screen Shot 2022-09-13 at 10.13.08 AM
Minnesota Life

Wolf reported to be acting abnormally near Voyageurs National Park

Voyageurs Wolf Project gives a heads up about a wolf with "little-to-no" fear of people.

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

Body found in Mankato near where missing man was last seen

A public appeal to find a 20-year-old man was issued at the weekend.

Broders Cucina crop
MN Food & Drink

Almost 6 months after oven fire, Broders' Cucina Italiana is slinging pizza again

The southwest Minneapolis Italian restaurant couldn't sell pizzas due to an oven fire in April.

Screen Shot 2022-09-13 at 6.57.26 AM
MN News

Motorcyclists crash into Stearns County ditch, killing one

Neither of the motorcyclists were wearing helmets, police say.

bethesda hospital
MN Health

MDH backs new mental health hospital in St. Paul, but has concerns

The facility would be located at the former Bethesda Hospital site, near the Minnesota Capitol building.

302717823_5926999553977268_5627380765694832089_n
MN Food & Drink

New Italian restaurant keeps with the cozy, theatrical spirit of Anoka

Barzini's Italiano holds a 4.9-star rating on Google.

UPS
MN Business

UPS hiring 3,300 seasonal workers in Minneapolis for the holidays

The shipping company will hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers nationwide.

Screen Shot 2022-09-12 at 7.34.13 PM
MN News

13 Minnesota colleges ranked among best in the U.S.

Other Minnesota colleges and universities were recognized.

image
MN News

Brainerd football player hospitalized after suffering serious head injury

Conner Erickson underwent surgery Friday.

Anthony Trifiletti
MN News

New trial for man convicted in fatal road rage shooting

The man was previously convicted of a second-degree murder charge in the case.

Related

bethesda hospital
MN News

Fairview's hospital closures raise mental health concerns

Fairview Health Services' closure of two hospitals will mean fewer inpatient mental health beds in the area.

bethesda hospital
MN Health

St. Paul hospital to lose half its beds, health provider to slash 340 roles

Bethesda Rehabilitation Hospital will see cuts.

bethesda hospital
MN Health

Fairview Health Services to cut 900 jobs, close Bethesda Hospital

It's also planning to reduce it services at St. Joseph's Hospital.

St. Joseph's
MN Health

Mental health group raises alarm over possible closure of St. Paul hospital

The advocacy group is opposing any attempts to shut down the hospital.

Child mental health counseling
MN Health

As pandemic continues, so do efforts to improve child mental health access

Children's Minnesota has announced it will open its first inpatient mental health facility for under 18s.

SEIU Healthcare Minnesota strike.
MN News

Twin Cities mental health workers gather for 1-day strike

More than 400 mental health workers are participating in the unionized strike on Tuesday.

syphilis
MN Health

Minnesota reports 'concerning level' of syphilis cases

The Minnesota Department of Health says most of the cases are being discovered in the northern part of the state.

A sick child receiving treatment.
MN Health

MDH officials advise parents to watch for signs of rare hepatitis in children

It's investigating three cases in Minnesota of children under the age of 3 with liver inflammation.