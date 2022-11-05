Measles confirmed in four MN counties; 21 cases in past five months

Skip to main content
Measles confirmed in four Minnesota counties; 21 cases in past five months

Minnesota's cases this year mark the first detected since 2018.

Histopathology of measles pneumonia, (Giant cell with intracytoplasmic inclusions.) Courtesy of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After four years without any known measles infections in Minnesota, the Twin Cities is experiencing an alarming rise in cases. 

The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows cases have climbed steadily since the first infection was detected in June, rising to 13 confirmed infections by late September and 21 confirmed infections as of Oct. 27. 

A spokesperson for the state health department said this week that nine of those cases have required hospitalization. 

Bring Me The News confirmed with local county health departments where Minnesota's measles infections have been found so far: 

  • Hennepin County: 10 confirmed cases
  • Ramsey County: 6 confirmed cases
  • Dakota County: 4 confirmed cases
  • Scott County: 1 confirmed case

"It’s concerning that we’re seeing resurgences of vaccine-preventable diseases in Minnesota and across the country," stated Hennepin County Public Health Director Susan Palchick. 

Hennepin County Public Health is among the local health departments boosting outreach efforts to ensure children receive childhood immunizations for measles and other serious diseases, like polio, mumps and diphtheria. 

“The measles virus is highly contagious and very successful at finding people who are unvaccinated, even within groups of people who may be vaccinated,” Dr. Ruth Lynfield, the state epidemiologist, said in September

During the COVID-19 pandemic, childhood immunizations rates fell in Minnesota and nationally, leaving some communities well below the 90% vaccination rate experts believe is needed to prevent large measles outbreaks. 

“Even a small drop in the immunization coverage rate means there are thousands more children who could be vulnerable to disease because they are not vaccinated,” Jennifer Heath, the immunizations program director for MDH, said earlier this fall. “If the coverage rate in a setting like a childcare or school is significantly less than 85 or 90 percent, that’s an outbreak waiting to happen." 

The current number of infections in Minnesota represents one of the worst years for measles in more than the past two decades. 

Reported measles cases in Minnesota by year from 2000 to present. 

In the 2017 measles outbreak, the state's largest since 1990, over 90% of the infections occurred in unvaccinated children, with much of the transmission traced to childcare settings. 

With the exception of the 2011 and 2017 outbreaks, Minnesota health officials say the state typically confirms one or two cases of measles annually, making the current caseload concerning to experts. 

Measles spreads easily by coughing, talking or being in the same room with someone who has measles.

According to Mayo Clinic, measles incubates and spreads throughout the body without signs and symptoms for 10 to 14 days. 

Symptoms typically begin with fever, cough, runny nose, inflamed or watery eyes and a sore throat. The relatively mild phase of the illness lasts two-to-three days typically, with rash onset following. 

The rash consists of small, slightly-raised red spots and bumps in tight clusters, typically appearing on the face initially. 

Measles can be serious or deadly for all age groups, but it's particularly dangerous for children under the age of 5, adults over the age of 20, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems. 

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, around one out of every four people who get measles in the United States require hospitalization. 

