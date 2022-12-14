Company accused of using child labor at meat plant to lay off 121 MN workers

Skip to main content
Meat plant cleaning service accused of using child labor to lay off 121 Worthington workers

JBS recently ended its contract with the cleaners following a federal investigation.

Packers Sanitation Services (PSSI), a Wisconsin-based cleaning service that is accused of using child workers, has announced it is laying off 121 employees at the JBS meat plant in Worthington.

The decision comes after JBS terminated its contract with the sanitation service following a recent federal investigation.

According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), employee layoffs will begin on Jan. 22, 2023. 

DEED notes that employees are not "represented by a union and bumping rights do not exist." No specifics were given on what positions would face layoffs in January.

A federal court issued an injunction against the sanitation service after it was sued by the U.S. Department of Labor for using children to clean at JBS in Worthington and Turkey Valley Farms in Marshall. An investigation found at least 31 children between the ages of 13-17 worked overnight shifts doing hazardous jobs, such as cleaning dangerous equipment. Another JBS plant in Nebraska was also included in the federal investigation.

In Worthington, the investigation found at least one employee under the age of 16 working overnight shifts and at least one employee under the age of 18 working "on the killing floor" and cleaning machines including "meat and bone-cutting saws and a grinding machine during overnight shifts."

The Fair Labor Standards Act prohibits minors under the age of 14 from working and 14- and 15-year-old employees from working later than 9 p.m. from June 1 through Labor Day and past 7 p.m. the remainder of the year. Minors at this age aren't allowed to work longer than three hours on a school day, eight hours on a non-school day or more than 18 hours per week.

Bring Me The News reached out to PSSI and JBS for comment on Wednesday.

