Medford man dies in Le Sueur County crash

A Medford man died in a two-vehicle crash in Le Sueur County Thursday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol crash report states that the crash happened around 7:22 a.m. on Highway 60, just west of Elysian.

A Cadillac CTS, driven by 49-year-old Jared Joseph Jones, from Medford, was traveling eastbound on the highway. Another vehicle, a Mitsubishi Outlander driven by a 26-year-old from Waterville from Waterville, was traveling westbound when the two collided.

Jones died in the crash. A 24-year-old male passenger in the car suffered non-life threatening injuries. The Outlander driver was also injured, against non-life threatening, while an infant in her car was uninjured.

Jones was the only person involved in the crash not wearing a seatbelt, the State Patrol says.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash. No other information is known at this time.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.