Authorities: Former principal who died in MN jail took his own life

Medical examiner: Former principal who died in Minnesota jail took his own life

Authorities say the former middle school principal who died in a northern Minnesota jail last November took his own life. 

Christopher Endicott was found unresponsive on Nov. 20, 2021, while being held in Crow Wing County Jail on a Department of Corrections warrant. Jail staff attempted life-saving measures, but the 53-year-old was ultimately pronounced dead. 

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's office confirmed to Bring Me The News Friday morning Endicott died of asphyxia due to hanging. It ruled his death a suicide.

Endicott was the former principal of Century Middle School in Lakeville. In 2019, he was sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to crimes including stalking, burglary and identity theft.

Court records show he was released from prison on Nov. 2, 2021, as part of a voluntary Department of Correction program that includes training on topics such as substance abuse (if applicable), cognitive skills, restorative justice; physical training; military bearing, drill, and ceremony; work crew; and transition preparation.

The reason for the warrant that led to his arrest later that month was unknown.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, there is help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 provides around-the-clock free and confidential support for people in distress.

