Medical examiner identifies 2 women found dead in Crystal home

A 911 caller had reported seeing two bodies inside the home.

Crystal Police Department

Authorities officially identified the two women found dead in a Crystal home late last week.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Sharon L. Krause, 62, and Dianne M. Larson, 73, both died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Both women were discovered at the home on the 5100 block of 49th Avenue North around 11:55 p.m. on Jan. 27, after a 911 caller reported bodies inside the property.

Crystal police had said it was being investigated as a murder-suicide, which the medical examiner confirmed, ruling Krause's death a homicide and determining Larson took her own life.

Property records list Larson as the homeowner.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, there is help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 provides around-the-clock free and confidential support for people in distress.

