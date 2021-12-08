5-year-old boy fatally shot on Thanksgiving identified

Authorities have identified the 5-year-old who died after being shot in the head at a Twin Cities home on Thanksgiving.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Wednesday Lamar A. Scott died just after 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 25, at the Brooklyn Park home where the shooting occurred. Scott is listed as from Gary, Indiana.

Police responded to the home on the 8000 block of Florida Avenue that evening, saying when officers arrived they found the boy with a gunshot wound to the head. They attempted life-saving measures, but the attempts were unsuccessful.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said they believe a 13-year-old was handling a gun at the time and arrested the teen. According to the preliminary investigation, a small group of juveniles had been creating a video for social media at the time.

The gun then went off, striking Scott. The medical examiner listed his death as a homicide. The shooting remains under investigation.

An online obituary says a funeral service was scheduled for Wednesday.