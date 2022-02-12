Medical examiner identifies Minneapolis double homicide victims

The two people found fatally shot in a vehicle in north Minneapolis on Thursday have been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Twenty-three-year-old Malik T. Carr-Riggins, of Minneapolis, and 30-year-old Case S. Ritzman, of St. Paul, both died of multiple gunshot wounds at approximately 3:43 p.m. near 21st Avenue North & Sheridan Avenue North, the medical examiner announced Saturday.

Their deaths marked the 7th and 8th homicides of the year in Minneapolis. Five of the eight have happened in the past week, according to the Minneapolis Crime Dashboard.

Police have not provided any details about what may have led to the shooting but officers did talk with people and screened the area for surveillance video, according to Minneapolis Police Department.

A police spokesperson told WCCO there are no signs at this point that the shooting is related to the fatal shooting of Deshaun Hill, who was fatally shot Wednesday just blocks from the double homicide.

No arrests have been announced. .

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online here.