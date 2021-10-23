Mel-O-Glaze, DreamHaven Books robbed at gunpoint minutes apart

October 24, 2021
Mel-O-Glaze, DreamHaven Books in south Minneapolis robbed at gunpoint minutes apart

The businesses were hit by three robbers just six minutes apart on Oct. 21.
A pair of south Minneapolis small businesses were robbed at gunpoint just minutes apart Thursday afternoon. 

The first armed robbery happened at approximately 2:51 p.m. at Mel-O-Glaze Bakery, located on the corner of South 28th Avenue and East Minnehaha Parkway near Lake Nokomis. The police report says three unidentified Black male suspects robbed the store at gunpoint, getting away with cash from the register and beverages. 

The suspects left the area in an unlicensed vehicle. Six minutes later, DreamHaven Books, located at 2301 East 38th Street – about 10 blocks north of Mel-O-Glaze – was robbed at gunpoint by three unidentified Black male suspects. They fled on foot with cash and a cellphone stolen during the robbery. 

"Any connection between these two incidents will be addressed as part of the investigation," MPD spokesperson Garrett Parten told Bring Me The News. 

Greg Ketter, owner of DreamHaven Books, told Bring Me The News that his business hadn't had any cash sales during the day so they didn't lose much, "only the change in the drawer." But it was the latest in a series of attacks on his business over the past 12 months. 

On Nov. 9, 2020, "they assaulted my employee and me without saying a word," Ketter said of the first time his store was robbed. He said he lost his wallet during that robbery and a large cash payment from a customer. 

Ketter said DreamHaven was targeted again in December 2020 and January 2021, but he was prepared those times and the suspects fled after seeing him armed with a baseball bat.  

"Each of these three times it was shortly before closing. This time they came with a gun in the middle of the day," Ketter said. 

Ketter said he was told by someone from the police department that "there are 3 people in custody that we think are the people who hit us and Mel-O-Glaze," though an MPD spokesperson told Bring Me The News on Saturday morning that "suspects in both cases remain unidentified."

No injuries were reported in either armed robbery.

