Member of the 'Boogaloo Bois' gets 3 years for conspiracy to support Hamas

A member of the far-right "Boogaloo Bois" has been sentenced to three years in prison for conspiring to provide support for the terrorist organization Hamas.

Michael Robert Solomon, 31, of New Brighton, was sentenced to 36 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release in U.S. District Court Thursday.

In May, Solomon pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

An FBI investigation into Solomon and Benjamin Ryan Teeter, of North Carolina another member of the Boogaloo Bois, began in May 2020 after they were seen carrying guns at the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis.

The Boogaloo Bois are a far-right, anti-government organization. The two intended to provide support for Hamas to use against the U.S. and Israeli militaries as a way of furthering the goals of the Boogaloo Bois, according to court documents.

Solomon and Teeter met with a confidential source whom they believed to be part of Hamas – the Palestinian group recognized by the U.S. as a terrorist organization – in June of 2020.

Later that month, Solomon and Teeter, along with the confidential source, met with an undercover FBI agent whom they also believed to be a member of Hamas. The two proposed manufacturing firearm silencers, untraceable firearms and fully automatic firearms for Hamas.

In July of 2020, the two bought a drill to manufacture five silencers, and in July they delivered the silencers to the confidential source and undercover agent, and agreed to continue manufacturing more.

During a meeting in August of 2020, Solomon also stated that they supplied the confidential source with a 3D-printed “auto seal” that was meant to be used to convert semi-automatic rifles to fully automatic rifles.

