Member of the 'Boogaloo Bois' pleads guilty to trying to incite a riot at MPD precinct

Ivan Hunter could be seen on video shooting a semiautomatic rifle into the precinct on May 28 of 2020.

A Texas man and member of the “Boogaloo Bois” extremist group has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to firing 13 rounds into the Minneapolis Third Precinct during the 2020 riots.

Ivan Hunter, 27, pleaded guilty to a federal riot charge in U.S. District Court Thursday, a news release says. Hunter admitted to traveling from San Antonio to Minneapolis in May of 2020 with the intent of starting a riot.

On May 28, 2020, Hunter was captured on video discharging 13 rounds of an AK-47 style semiautomatic rifle into the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct building. Other individuals, believed to be looters, were still in the building at the time, according to court documents.

Hunter is a self-described member of the “Boogaloo Bois,” a loosely organized far-right, anti-government extremist group. He made various social media posts about the violence he engaged in upon returning to Texas.

Austin, Texas, Police Department officers stopped a pick-up truck with multiple violations on June 3. Hunter was in the passenger seat of the truck. He had six loaded magazines for an AK-47 style assault rifle attached to his vest.

The truck also contained three semi-automatic rifles in the rear seat of the vehicle, along with a loaded pistol next to the driver’s seat and another loaded pistol in the center console.

Several days later, officers also became aware that Hunter had an affiliation with Boogaloo Bois member Steven Carrillo.

Carrillo has been charged with the murder of a Federal Protective Service Officer in Oakland, California, on May 29, 2020.