Skip to main content
Men injured after boat crash sends propeller spinning onto craft

Men injured after boat crash sends propeller spinning onto craft

The motor reportedly flew out of the water and severely injured two men on the boat.

Credit: Joe Nelson

The motor reportedly flew out of the water and severely injured two men on the boat.

Two International Falls men have serious injuries following a freak boating incident on Rainy Lake.

The Koochiching County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 9:19 p.m. Thursday near Franzen Island, with a 911 caller telling police that he and another man were boating when the motor "came out of the water" and severely injured them. 

Both victims — aged 34 and 32 — were given life-saving treatment by International Falls Police officers. They were then taken to the Rainy Lake Medical Center, and then to another hospital.

A preliminary investigation shows that the boat struck a rock, which caused the boat's motor to land in the craft between the two of them. The motor was still running, with the propeller causing "significant" injuries to one man's right leg and the other's left arm and leg. 

Alcohol is believed to play a factor in the accident, the sheriff's office said.

Their conditions as of Friday afternoon are unknown.

The accident remains under investigation. There is no additional information at this time.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

boat, boating, lake
MN News

Men injured after boat crash sends propeller spinning onto craft

The motor reportedly flew out of the water and severely injured two men on the boat.

tunnel-g713f450fe_1280
WI News

Officials investigating possible spill near Enbridge pipeline in Wisconsin

It comes as another water spill is being reported at Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline in Minnesota.

grand marais
Places to Go

List of 'hidden vacation spots' includes Minnesota's North Shore

It's not exactly a secret to Minnesotans.

weather
WI News

Lightning strike outside White House kills Wisconsin couple

The bolt of lightning was captured on video by a local TV camera.

USATSI_18324496_168397563_lowres
MN News

NASCAR star Kyle Busch flees Mall of America after shooting

Busch was at the megamall with his wife and son when a gunman opened fire Thursday.

ambulance
MN News

Triple-fatal crash involving car full of Missourians in Minnesota

Four people from Missouri were in a vehicle that collided with a semi.

Screen Shot 2022-08-03 at 7.58.19 AM
MN News

Teen charged with murder of 15-year-old at light rail station

The victim died from a gunshot wound to the chest following the shooting Tuesday.

Depressaria depressana
Home and Garden

Invasive moth flying around Minnesota for first time

The little bugger was confirmed in Wisconsin in 2018 and Iowa in 2020.

monkeypox
MN Health

Monkeypox declared public health emergency in US, 44 cases confirmed in MN

There are over 6,600 confirmed cases nationwide.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 4.49.39 PM
MN News

Police update MOA shooting: Search for 2 suspects ongoing

Three shots were fired at the Nike store inside the Mall of America.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 4.49.19 PM
MN News

Lockdown lifted, police investigating shots fired at Mall of America

Police are interviewing witnesses in the area.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 2

Hospitalizations increased nearly 20% from July 26 to August 2.

Related

Big Marine Lake
MN News

Second body recovered after 'boating tragedy' on Minnesota lake

Two men were ejected after losing control of their boat on Friday.

boat, boating, lake
MN News

Father thrown from boat on Minnesota lake, son pulls him to safety

The man suffered a serious injury to his hand during the incident.

ambulance
MN News

Belle Plaine man dies after duck boat capsizes on lake

One man was found sitting on the overturned boat while another man was in the water.

Big Marine Lake
MN News

Victims of 'boating tragedy' on Big Marine Lake identified

Two men, ages 45 and 55, died in the boating accident.

boat, boating, lake
MN News

5 people rescued after boat flips over near Spicer, MN

Three teenage boys were taken to a nearby hospital due to signs of hypothermia.

MN News

2 boys injured, one critically, after being slashed by boat propeller while tubing

The boat was being driven by a 13-year-old boy.

Basketball court
MN News

Gunfire near St. Cloud basketball court leaves 2 men injured

Two people arrived at the hospital to treat injuries in the incident.

boat, boating, lake
MN News

1 dead after speeding boater slams into docked boat on MN lake

The crash happened on Saturday afternoon while the man was docked at his property.