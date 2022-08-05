Men injured after boat crash sends propeller spinning onto craft

Two International Falls men have serious injuries following a freak boating incident on Rainy Lake.

The Koochiching County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 9:19 p.m. Thursday near Franzen Island, with a 911 caller telling police that he and another man were boating when the motor "came out of the water" and severely injured them.

Both victims — aged 34 and 32 — were given life-saving treatment by International Falls Police officers. They were then taken to the Rainy Lake Medical Center, and then to another hospital.

A preliminary investigation shows that the boat struck a rock, which caused the boat's motor to land in the craft between the two of them. The motor was still running, with the propeller causing "significant" injuries to one man's right leg and the other's left arm and leg.

Alcohol is believed to play a factor in the accident, the sheriff's office said.

Their conditions as of Friday afternoon are unknown.

The accident remains under investigation. There is no additional information at this time.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.